De Soto Parish, LA

Gator on I-49 causes traffic jam in De Soto Parish

By Savannah Arnold
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iJS2q_0fVC0ELI00

DE SOTO PARISH, La. ( KTAL/KMSS ) – Police in De Soto and Natchitoches Parish moved a large, grumpy gator that caused a bit of traffic jam on I-49 Thursday morning.

According to the De Soto Parish Sheriff’s Office , a deputy says they picked up the 10-foot gator, carried it on his back, and placed it in the grass on the side of the roadway. The gator was slowing down traffic on I-49 south just inside DeSoto Parish near the Natchitoches Parish line.

Deputies say he was moving slowly, giving side-eye and growling as he moved.

