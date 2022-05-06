ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bausch + Lomb valued at $6.5 bln after stock gains in debut

May 6 (Reuters) - Eye-care company Bausch + Lomb Corp on Friday notched a valuation of $6.48 billion after its shares opened nearly 3% above their initial public offering price on the New York Stock Exchange.

