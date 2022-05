The National Association of Social Workers and a pro-abortion rights organization in Ohio are going to federal court to attempt to get a city-level abortion ban thrown out. The ACLU filed the lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio Western Division on Wednesday morning, naming the city of Lebanon and […] The post Federal suit challenges abortion ban in Ohio city appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.

LEBANON, OH ・ 17 MINUTES AGO