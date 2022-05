A 14-year-old girl’s body was reportedly found in the Mississippi River, becoming the second of three people who went missing in the area last month. Brandy Wilson, 15-year-old Kevin Poole Jr., and an unidentified 8-year-old were last seen on April 23 when they wound up in the river near the Crescent City Connection bridge in New Orleans. Poole’s body was discovered on May 2.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO