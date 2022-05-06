ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Second Ohio State student dies from apparent Wednesday drug overdose

By Ben Orner
 4 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A second Ohio State University student has died, OSU president Kristina Johnson announced Friday , following a Wednesday incident in which three students apparently overdosed on drugs.

Three students were taken to the hospital Wednesday after an apparent drug overdose. One student died Thursday, and this second student was in critical condition. A third student was released from the hospital. The university has not named any of the students.

“It is with an incredibly heavy heart that I share that our second student who was hospitalized in critical condition has passed away,” Johnson wrote Friday. “Every Buckeye loss is heartbreaking, and these tragic deaths in our community in such a short period of time are devastating.”

The university’s first announcement on Thursday alerted students to the potential circulation of fake Adderall pills that appeared to contain fentanyl.

Just before 11 p.m. Wednesday, a woman called 911 to report what appeared to be a drug overdose by three of her roommates on East Lane Avenue.

Ohio State is encouraging students in need of emotional support to contact the Office of Student Life’s Counseling and Consultation Service . Faculty and staff can reach out to the Employee Assistance Program .

Students can anonymously pick up a free Naloxone kit or fentanyl testing strips at the Student Health Services building located at 1875 Millikin Road, the university said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

