Brazilian legend Ronaldinho joins Major Arena Soccer League as owner

NEW YORK — The legendary Brazilian soccer star Ronaldinho is joining the Major Arena Soccer League as the co-owner of an expansion team.

The two-time FIFA World Player of the Year joins Robert Striar as co-owners of the unnamed newest club to join the MASL.

“I am happy to join the best indoor soccer league in the world. As everyone knows, I am passionate about the game and about life, and I look forward to having fun with this venture,” Ronaldinho said. “As an MASL team owner, my goals are to use my position to further increase the League’s popularity in the USA and around the world, to help improve the already high level of playing and to bring joy and happiness to all fans, especially the children.”

A global soccer icon, Ronaldinho led the Brazilian men’s national team to a Copa America (1999), Confederations Cup (2005) and FIFA World Cup (2002), along with a countless list of accolades.

The Brazilian played for some of the world’s biggest clubs, AC Milan, FC Barcelona, and Paris Saint-Germain.

Viral videos have shown the superstar playing arena and indoor soccer in the past and although his playing days are over, his involvement will bring attention to the growing league.

“We are excited to partner in this new team with such a beloved legend. Ronaldinho’s passion for the Arena game and his involvement confirms the upward trajectory of Major Arena Soccer League and its growth. I’m thrilled to have such a wonderful co-owner of our team and partner in our group,” Striar said.

The Kansas City Comets are one of 14 teams that play in the MASL and ended their season in MASL Playoffs Semifinals against the Florida Tropics.

