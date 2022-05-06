ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knox County, IL

Public encouraged to line procession route for fallen Knox County Deputy Weist

 4 days ago
Members of the public are encouraged to line the procession route for slain Knox County Deputy Nicholas Weist as he is transported to the...

CBS News

After capture, fugitive inmate told officers: "Please help my wife, she just shot herself in the head"

When police apprehended escaped capital murder suspect Casey Cole White he said that his "wife," Vicky White, shot herself, according to U.S. Marshals officials. "Casey quickly surrendered, and his immediate words to our team was, 'Please help my wife. She just shot herself in the head,'" Commander of the Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force Deputy Marshal Chad Hunt said.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
WAND TV

Two-year-old killed in DUI crash

SCOTT COUNTY, Ill. (WAND)- A two-year-old boy was pronounced dead after a single vehicle DUI crash, according to police. ISP officials say that preliminary investigative details indicate Makayla D. Brown, 27, of Winchester, IL was traveling southbound on Sand Road, just south of Bloomfield Road in Scott County, when for an unknown reason, her vehicle left the roadway to the right and struck a tree.
SCOTT COUNTY, IL
KBUR

Iowa men arrested in Illinois for meth possession

Carthage, Ill.- The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrests of two Iowa men for meth possession. According to a news release, on Thursday, May 5th, at about 12:09 AM, a Hancock County Deputy stopped a vehicle at the intersection of 10th and Oak Street in Hamilton, IL.
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Multiple arrests at Grand Tap after fight breaks out as bar closes

Shortly before 2:00 in the morning on Sunday, April 24th, Galesburg Police were dispatched to the Grand Tap in the 2100 block of Grand Avenue for a parking enforcement complaint which was quickly resolved. Officers decided to stand by while the bar closed since there were approximately 100 people in the parking lot, according to police reports. Police then observed a large group of people gathered around two men physically fighting near the front entrance. The two men were pepper-sprayed, separated, and detained. The two men were identified as 32-year-old Rayvone Dashawn Taylor of Dahinda and 23-year-old Leo Jamal King of Chicago. Numerous individuals became increasingly aggressive towards officers. 34-year-old Michael Hubbard of Galesburg was taken into custody by Illinois State Police for a valid warrant. This caused 25-year-old Shawn Young of Galesburg to become increasingly non-compliant and he was detained. Hubbard, Taylor, King, and Young were all transported to the Knox County Jail. Taylor, King, and Young were all charged with Fighting.
GALESBURG, IL
KCRG.com

Two injured in single-vehicle accident in Linn County

CENTER POINT, Iowa (KCRG) - Friday at approximately 12:00 pm, Linn County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report of a single-vehicle accident on Fairchild Rd just north of Horak Rd. Upon arrival, emergency crews discovered a 2002 silver Ford Ranger in the east ditch. An investigation showed that the...
LINN COUNTY, IA
Central Illinois Proud

Police no longer searching for man who escaped hospital transport

UPDATE FRIDAY 4:40 p.m. — Read the latest update on Javier Aguirre by clicking here. UPDATE 5:30 p.m. — Woodford County Officials have called off the search for Javier Aguirre, pending any new information. Illinois State Police are no longer conducting a manhunt. Instead, the patrol will continue...
WOODFORD COUNTY, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Man arrested after GPD responds to three people fighting at Casey’s

Galesburg Police on Tuesday morning (April 19th) responded to Casey’s on West Main Street for a fight in progress involving three people. A female was struck by her boyfriend while seated in a vehicle, according to police reports. The boyfriend then chased the female’s brother with what he thought was a knife, but turned out to be a screwdriver. It’s unclear what the argument was about, but according to reports, it had started the night before. The boyfriend, 31-year-old Curtis Wilkins of Galesburg was taken into custody and demanded medical attention. Wilkins, at one point, admitted to striking the female. Wilkins became increasingly agitated while at OSF. St. Mary Medical Center refused to comply with officers. He was detained but continually refused to comply forcing officers to take him to the ground multiple times. Wilkins was transported to the Knox County Jail. Officers reviewed security video of the incident and ultimately, Wilkins was charged with Domestic Battery, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, and Resisting a Peace Officer.
News Channel Nebraska

Lost purse lands Falls City woman in jail

FALLS CITY – A lost purse landed a Falls City woman in jail earlier this month. A sheriff’s deputy obtained a search warrant for a purse found in Salem and says he found two baggies with meth inside. The deputy tracked the purse to Amber Cunningham, 34, who...
FALLS CITY, NE
KCCI.com

Police identify woman killed in Des Moines house fire

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police on Friday released the identity of a woman killed in aWednesday house fire. Emergency responders were called to a home in the 800 block of Knob Hill Road at about 5:23 a.m. According to police, as fire crews were extinguishing the flames,...
DES MOINES, IA
WOWK 13 News

Man charges and screams at police officer during Dunbar traffic stop

DUNBAR, WV (WOWK) — Chief Brain Oxley with the Dunbar Police Department says a man was arrested for obstruction after he charged at an officer during a traffic stop. Oxley says a police officer attempted to stop Simon Zekariyas, of St. Albans, but the man kept driving before stopping at 12th Street and Fairlawn Avenue […]
DUNBAR, WV
KIMT

Cedar Rapids trio sentenced for North Iowa traffic stop

MASON CITY, Iowa – A trio from Cedar Rapids is sentenced on various charges stemming from a traffic stop in Cerro Gordo County. The three were pulled over for speeding on November 8, 2021, after a report of erratic driving on the Avenue of the Saints. Court documents state a check of the vehicle’s VIN number showed it was stolen out of Illinois.
CERRO GORDO COUNTY, IA
Community Policy