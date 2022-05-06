Public encouraged to line procession route for fallen Knox County Deputy Weist

Galesburg Police on Tuesday morning (April 19th) responded to Casey’s on West Main Street for a fight in progress involving three people. A female was struck by her boyfriend while seated in a vehicle, according to police reports. The boyfriend then chased the female’s brother with what he thought was a knife, but turned out to be a screwdriver. It’s unclear what the argument was about, but according to reports, it had started the night before. The boyfriend, 31-year-old Curtis Wilkins of Galesburg was taken into custody and demanded medical attention. Wilkins, at one point, admitted to striking the female. Wilkins became increasingly agitated while at OSF. St. Mary Medical Center refused to comply with officers. He was detained but continually refused to comply forcing officers to take him to the ground multiple times. Wilkins was transported to the Knox County Jail. Officers reviewed security video of the incident and ultimately, Wilkins was charged with Domestic Battery, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, and Resisting a Peace Officer.

