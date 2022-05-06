BA man pleads guilty, admits to running group chat and sexually exploiting children

(Gorodenkoff Productions OU/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A Broken Arrow man accused of running an international group chat aimed at sexually exploiting children has pleaded guilty to federal charges.

32-year-old Cameron Kelly McAbee pleaded guilty to sexual exploitation of a child by a parent, receipt and distribution of child pornography, child exploitation enterprise, and possession of child pornography in Indian Country.

“This predator participated in a child exploitation enterprise that, through shocking and heartbreaking means, caused irreparable harm to many child victims,” said Special Agent in Charge Edward Gray of the FBI Oklahoma City Field Office. “The vile actions committed by the defendant and his cohort of predators will no longer go undetected, and thanks to the painstaking, tireless efforts of this investigative and prosecution team, the defendant will be held accountable to the fullest extent.”

McAbee admitted to taking part in the international group chat from July 2019 to July 2021, working as an administrator. Group members exchanged images and videos showing the rape and molestation of at least 20 children.

In order to have access to the group, members were forced to share pictures of themselves sexually abusing children. The federal investigation identified 20 other alleged child predators from other countries, including Australia, Canada, and Norway.

Federal investigators linked the administrator account to McAbee in July 2021. A search warrant was quickly executed, and McAbee was taken into custody.

Agents with the FBI Oklahoma City Field Office, FBI Atlanta Field Office, officers with the Tulsa Police Department and Broken Arrow Police Department all assisted with the investigation.

McAbee’s mugshot was not released.

©2022 Cox Media Group