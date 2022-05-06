Read full article on original website
YCS Receives Scholastic Books
Yancey County Schools recently received a grant for $3,000 through Scholastic to provide books for classroom libraries in all third grade classes within the district. Each classroom collection contains 100 books of award winning titles. “Our desire within YCS is to instill a love for reading in each of our...
Rev. Steven DeWayne Grindstaff
Rev. Steven DeWayne Grindstaff, age 49, of the Pleasant Gap Community, went Home to be with the Lord on Saturday, December 3rd 2022. A native of Yancey County, he was the son of Donald and Yvonne Austin Buchanan and the late Rev. Van Grindstaff. He was also preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Coy and Ruth Austin, and paternal grandparents, Virgie and Lucien Grindstaff.
Mayor Fox and Town Council Recognize Sergeant Chandler
At the December 1, 2022 regular meeting of the Burnsville Town Council, Mayor Fox and the Burnsville Town Council recognized Sergeant Chandler for attaining his Advanced Law Enforcement Certificate. Jason Chandler has been a member of the Burnsville Police Department since June of 2006. He achieved the rank of Sergeant...
Mitchell County Sheriff’s Report 11/27 – 12/4/22
(Press Release from Mitchell County Sheriff’s Department. Everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty.) Sherry Renee Lomp, 50 of Bakersville, NC. Deputy Z. Huskins arrested Lomp for second degree trespass. She was issued a bond and scheduled to appear in court on 12/19/2022. Tabitha Lynn Callahan, 38 of Bakersville,...
Jerry Allen Burleson
Jerry Allen Burleson, age 52, of Hardscrabble, passed away on Tuesday, December 6th, 2022 at CarePartners Solace Center in Asheville. A native of Yancey County, he was the son of Martha Magdalene Hudgins Burleson of Hardscrabble and the late William Clyde Burleson who passed away in 1980. Jerry had a...
Rev. Claude H. Carroll
Rev. Claude H. Carroll, age 85 , of Gibbs Road, went Home to be with the Lord on Saturday, December 3rd 2022 at his home surrounded by his loving family. A native of Yancey County, he was a son of the late Will and Irene Ward Carroll. He is also preceded in death by three sisters: Mary Carroll, Nola Ward and Beulah Murphy; three brothers: Welzie “Rab” Carroll, Kenneth Carroll and Deara Carroll; daughter-in-law, Gloria McCurry Carroll, and brother-in-law, Seagal Phillips. Rev. Claude pastored at five different churches. He loved the Lord and his family dearly. He was an electrician for many years, and loved tinkering on his 1950 Ford car.
Merry Main Street
Downtown Burnsville Friday, December 9, 2022 5-9pm Enjoy a Christmas tree lighting ceremony on the square with music from the Toe River Arts Brass and carols by Genesis Academy. Shops will stay open late with special promotions, treats, and giveaways. Take a ride in a horse and carriage around the...
Missing Person Search
The Mitchell County Sheriff’s is searching for missing person Summer (Phillips) Ray, age 38. 5’9″ 135 pounds. Last seen November 13th.
