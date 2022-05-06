Rev. Claude H. Carroll, age 85 , of Gibbs Road, went Home to be with the Lord on Saturday, December 3rd 2022 at his home surrounded by his loving family. A native of Yancey County, he was a son of the late Will and Irene Ward Carroll. He is also preceded in death by three sisters: Mary Carroll, Nola Ward and Beulah Murphy; three brothers: Welzie “Rab” Carroll, Kenneth Carroll and Deara Carroll; daughter-in-law, Gloria McCurry Carroll, and brother-in-law, Seagal Phillips. Rev. Claude pastored at five different churches. He loved the Lord and his family dearly. He was an electrician for many years, and loved tinkering on his 1950 Ford car.

YANCEY COUNTY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO