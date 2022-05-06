No COVID-19 deaths or hospitalizations in Wichita County

WICHITA FALLS ( KFDX/KJTL ) — The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District reported Friday no COVID-19 related deaths for the week ending on Friday, May 6, 2022.

The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Wichita County since the onset of the pandemic will remain at 587.

For more information on COVID-19 related deaths and how they are reported, click here . Please find the age breakdown of COVID-19 related deaths in Wichita County to date below:

0-5 6-10 11-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70-79 80+ 0 0 0 5 13 24 54 147 143 201

New Cases in Wichita County

The Health District also reported 40 new COVID-19 cases for the week ending on May 6, 2022 in Wichita County.

The total number of COVID-19 cases confirmed in Wichita County since the onset of the pandemic is 34,088.

There was 1 (2.5%) new case who is up to date on their vaccinations. There were 39 (97.5%) new cases who are not up to date on their vaccinations. There is 1 new reinfection case that is not up-to-date on their vaccinations

Hospitalizations in Wichita County

The Health District also reported Friday, May 6, 2022 no hospitalizations in Wichita County.

This marks consecutive weeks without a COVID-19 hospitalization in Wichita County, the first time since June 2020 the county has had no COVID-19 hospitalizations.

Active Cases in Wichita County

There are currently 42 active COVID-19 cases in Wichita County, all of which are recovering from home.

The breakdown of active cases by city within Wichita County can be found below:

Wichita Falls — 41 active cases

— 41 active cases Burkburnett — 0 active cases

— 0 active cases Iowa Park — 1 active case

— 1 active case Electra — 0 active case

Weekly Breakdown in Wichita County

For the week ending May 6, 2022 the Health District is reporting 40 new cases, 0 deaths, 0 hospitalizations and 22 recoveries.

The positivity rate for the week ending on May 6 was 10.9%. The percentage of new cases who were not up-to-date on their vaccinations is 97.5%.

Vaccines in Wichita County

Please find the number of people in Wichita County who have received the COVID-19 vaccine in Wichita County below:

At Least One Dose

67,055

Fully Vaccinated

59,657

Booster Shot

24,426

As of Monday, March 29, the Texas Department of State Health Services has opened COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all adults in Texas .

Residents of Wichita County over the age of 12 can register for the waitlist to receive a COVID-19 vaccine online .

Wichita County residents who are eligible to receive the vaccine are encouraged to add their names to the waitlist.

As of October 26, the Health District is now offering booster shots for all three COVID-19 vaccines.

As of November 4, the Pfizer COVID-19 pediatric vaccine is available to Wichita County residents between the ages of 5 and 11.

A list of frequently asked questions can be found below:

