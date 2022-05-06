ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita County, TX

No COVID-19 deaths or hospitalizations in Wichita County

By Joshua Hoggard
Texoma's Homepage
Texoma's Homepage
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0STwQx_0fVBw6uF00

WICHITA FALLS ( KFDX/KJTL ) — The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District reported Friday no COVID-19 related deaths for the week ending on Friday, May 6, 2022.

The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Wichita County since the onset of the pandemic will remain at 587.

For more information on COVID-19 related deaths and how they are reported, click here . Please find the age breakdown of COVID-19 related deaths in Wichita County to date below:

0-5 6-10 11-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70-79 80+
0 0 0 5 13 24 54 147 143 201

New Cases in Wichita County

The Health District also reported 40 new COVID-19 cases for the week ending on May 6, 2022 in Wichita County.

How to order your free at-home COVID tests from the federal government

The total number of COVID-19 cases confirmed in Wichita County since the onset of the pandemic is 34,088.

There was 1 (2.5%) new case who is up to date on their vaccinations. There were 39 (97.5%) new cases who are not up to date on their vaccinations. There is 1 new reinfection case that is not up-to-date on their vaccinations

Hospitalizations in Wichita County

The Health District also reported Friday, May 6, 2022 no hospitalizations in Wichita County.

This marks consecutive weeks without a COVID-19 hospitalization in Wichita County, the first time since June 2020 the county has had no COVID-19 hospitalizations.

URHCS announce ‘long-hoped-for” COVID-19 milestone

Active Cases in Wichita County

There are currently 42 active COVID-19 cases in Wichita County, all of which are recovering from home.

The breakdown of active cases by city within Wichita County can be found below:

  • Wichita Falls — 41 active cases
  • Burkburnett — 0 active cases
  • Iowa Park — 1 active case
  • Electra — 0 active case

Weekly Breakdown in Wichita County

For the week ending May 6, 2022 the Health District is reporting 40 new cases, 0 deaths, 0 hospitalizations and 22 recoveries.

The positivity rate for the week ending on May 6 was 10.9%. The percentage of new cases who were not up-to-date on their vaccinations is 97.5%.

Vaccines in Wichita County

Will COVID ever be “over”? Most Americans think no

Please find the number of people in Wichita County who have received the COVID-19 vaccine in Wichita County below:

At Least One Dose

67,055

Fully Vaccinated

59,657

Booster Shot

24,426

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=472gSs_0fVBw6uF00

As of Monday, March 29, the Texas Department of State Health Services has opened COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all adults in Texas .

Residents of Wichita County over the age of 12 can register for the waitlist to receive a COVID-19 vaccine online .

Wichita County residents who are eligible to receive the vaccine are encouraged to add their names to the waitlist.

Click here to register for the Wichita County COVID-19 vaccine waitlist

As of October 26, the Health District is now offering booster shots for all three COVID-19 vaccines.

As of November 4, the Pfizer COVID-19 pediatric vaccine is available to Wichita County residents between the ages of 5 and 11.

Where in Texoma can you get a pediatric COVID-19 vaccine?

A list of frequently asked questions can be found below:

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

Comments / 1

Related
Texoma's Homepage

Celebrating Hospital Week: Nocona General Hospital

NOCONA (KFDX/KJTL) — In a town of nearly 3,000, Nocona General Hospital is crucial. “As much as we can to keep people in the community where they’re not having to drive, most of our community is older so keeping them in town is always helpful so they don’t have to go out of town. We’re […]
NOCONA, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wichita Falls, TX
Vaccines
City
Wichita Falls, TX
State
Texas State
Wichita Falls, TX
Government
Wichita County, TX
Health
Local
Texas COVID-19 Vaccines
County
Wichita County, TX
Local
Texas Coronavirus
Wichita Falls, TX
Health
Local
Texas Health
Local
Texas Government
City
Burkburnett, TX
Local
Texas Vaccines
Wichita Falls, TX
COVID-19 Vaccines
City
Iowa Park, TX
Wichita County, TX
Coronavirus
Wichita County, TX
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Hospitalization#Kfdx#Covid#Urhcs
Texoma's Homepage

Argument over underwear leads to stabbing

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — New details emerge in the early morning assault that involved a stabbing and another man getting hit on the head with a one by four piece of wood. A call came in at 6:53 a.m. Monday morning when the reporting party said they saw the suspect running through the alleyway located […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

2 Amarillo residents indicted on meth-related charges

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Two Amarillo residents were indicted on multiple counts of methamphetamine charges, according to court documents filed on Thursday by the US District Court for the Amarillo Division of the Northern District of Texas. The documents detailed that Mandis “Twin” Charles Barrow and Stephanie Ann Saldana were charged with the following: Conspiracy […]
AMARILLO, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Student jailed in assault at Hirschi High

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — In recent weeks parents of WFISD students have complained of nothing being done or no arrests or expulsions made in assaults and fights on campuses. WFISD officials have said in many instances proving who was the aggressor is difficult, and they can not give details involving minors. However, if a student […]
WICHITA COUNTY, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Texoma's Homepage

8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Texoma's local news and weather authority at www.texomashomepage.com

 https://www.texomashomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy