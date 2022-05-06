ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

House overrides Scott's pension reform veto, enacting it into law

By Lola Duffort
VTDigger
VTDigger
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42DF6B_0fVBvUiz00
Republicans joined Independents, Democrats, and Progressives to advance the S.286 by a vote of 148-0. The Senate voted to override the governor’s veto — also unanimously — on Wednesday. File photo by Glenn Russell/VTDigger

Updated at 6:29 p.m.

With no discussion or debate, the Vermont House moved swiftly Friday morning to unanimously override Gov. Phil Scott’s veto of S.286 , a pension reform bill brokered between public sector unions and lawmakers.

Republicans joined independents, Democrats and Progressives to sign off on the bill by a vote of 148-0. The Senate voted to override the governor’s veto — also unanimously — on Wednesday. The bill will become law July 1.

“Months of hard work and negotiation led to this historic pension stability package,” House Speaker Jill Krowinski, D-Burlington, said in a statement after the vote. “Legislators, unions and administration representatives all came to the table. Through that collaboration, we won unequivocal tripartisan support and got a deal across the finish line.”

This is the first veto to be unanimously overridden in both chambers in state history, according to Krowinski’s office.

Despite vetoing the bill , which passed through all committees and both chambers without a single ‘no’ vote, the Republican governor did not appear intent on changing the legislative outcome. Scott predicted in his veto letter that his decision would be overridden, and his administration never attempted to convince GOP lawmakers to change their votes.

“The public should know that the bill simply kicks this multibillion-dollar can down the road,” Jason Maulucci, Scott’s press secretary, wrote in an email. “In several years, when the State is forced to confront this again, the fixes will be tougher for both taxpayers and public employees because of the Legislature’s unwillingness to take necessary action this year.”

The only person to comment on the floor Friday was House Minority Leader Pattie McCoy, R-Poultney, who echoed Scott’s talking points — though she, too, voted to support the bill. Lawmakers were failing to address the pension system’s “systemic problems,” she argued, and should have included a 401(k)-style option for employees as well as a risk-sharing provision to adjust employee contributions based on pension fund performance.

“The General Assembly will be back in four or five years addressing the pension problems we think we’ve fixed. Unfortunately, the amounts of money used to shore up these pensions today will not be available tomorrow,” she said.

Friday’s vote caps more than a year of often tense debate about what to do about the state’s $5.7 billion unfunded retirement system liabilities.

The pension system has for years been a burden to the state’s coffers, as lawmakers have plunged ever-growing shares of the general fund into the system to plug shortfalls created by years of underfunding, demographic problems and poor investment returns.

But the debate took on renewed urgency last year, after State Treasurer Beth Pearce proposed a series of cuts to address after a reevaluation projected liabilities had grown by some $600 million.

House lawmakers last year put forward their own proposal, which reflected many of Pearce’s suggestions, but shelved it almost immediately amid labor backlash. A special task force was then created and tasked with finding a path forward. It presented its unanimous recommendations this January .

S.286 was the result. Unions agreed to cost-of-living adjustments and higher employee contributions, and lawmakers, in exchange, promised a $200 million lump-sum payment. The Legislature also agreed to begin pre-funding retiree health benefits — a long-sought goal for Pearce — and pledged to reinvest returns on investment from the reforms into more aggressively paying off the system’s debts.

The reforms are expected to trim about $2 billion in unfunded retirement system liabilities from the state’s bottom line.

Scott let lawmakers take the lead on the pension problem and did not weigh in until March. Pearce and the unions vigorously opposed his idea of offering new employees a 401(k)-style plan, arguing it would both provide workers with poor retirement security and erode the pension’s health.

Democratic leaders in the Legislature, meanwhile, said it was far too late in the process for the governor to be making demands for major changes.

Unions representing teachers and state employees immediately celebrated the outcome of Friday’s vote.

“When debate over the future of our public pension systems began more than a year ago, we asked a simple question of lawmakers and statewide elected officials: ‘Whose side are you on?’” said Don Tinney, president of the Vermont-National Education Association, in a written statement. “Well, this week, lawmakers told us loud and clear that they are on the side of hard-working teachers, state employees, and troopers by unanimously voting to override the governor’s misguided and cynical veto of a pension reform package devised after months of work.”

Read the story on VTDigger here: House overrides Scott's pension reform veto, enacting it into law .

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Vermont Government
State
Vermont State
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Pension Fund#Republicans#Independents#Democrats#Progressives#Senate#The Vermont House#D Burlington#Legislators
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
The Independent

Nearly 60 per cent of US voters would back independent candidate over Biden or Trump, poll finds

A moderate independent or third-party presidential candidate could garner support from nearly six in ten Americans if voters are faced with a rematch between Joe Biden and Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election.According to a newly-released survey of 1,966 registered voters conducted by Harvard University’s Centre for American Political Studies and Harris Poll, 58 per cent of respondents — including 47 per cent of Republicans, 60 per cent of Democrats, and 71 per cent of registered independents — said they would consider a “moderate independent candidate” in the 2024 election if faced with a repeat of the choice they...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Examiner

The public disagrees with Pelosi on abortion

Democrats are unlikely to see the surge of angry abortion rights voters they hope for on midterm Election Day. Many are genuinely aggrieved by the expected rollback of abortion rights under Roe v. Wade, which was revealed by Justice Samuel Alito’s leaked majority opinion. But, as with so much that party officials flap in the public’s face, it is mostly a desperate, opportunistic attempt to deflect attention from the Democrats’ biggest political challenge this year.
CONGRESS & COURTS
VTDigger

Vermont’s proposed environmental justice bill clears the House

The proposed policy would require state agencies to address environmental burdens — such as pollution and the impacts of climate change — that disproportionately impact people of color, people who have low incomes, people with disabilities and others in Vermont. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont’s proposed environmental justice bill clears the House.
VERMONT STATE
ABC News

Judge rules GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene can stay on ballot

An administrative law judge in Georgia on Friday ruled that GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene can stay on the ballot for the state's 14th Congressional District following a challenge to her reelection candidacy. A group of Georgia voters had argued that Greene was not eligible to run for reelection under...
GEORGIA STATE
VTDigger

Final Reading: 'Gut-wrenching'

When Vermont political leaders saw the news that the U.S. Supreme Court was poised to strike down nationwide abortion protections that have stood for nearly five decades, they couldn’t believe it was real. Read the story on VTDigger here: Final Reading: 'Gut-wrenching'.
VERMONT STATE
Santa Clarita Radio

Democrats Vote ‘No’ On Suspending California Gas Taxes, Senator Scott Wilk Responds

Senate Democrats voted to not suspend the gas tax for the second time on Monday – a move Senator Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, claims is “breaking Californians.”. Three San Diego Assemblymembers, all Democrats, voted against suspending the gas tax on Monday, after previously killing Senate Bill 1156, which would have permanently eliminated the annual gas tax increase.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
VTDigger

VTDigger

Montpelier, VT
8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

VTDigger.org is a statewide news website that publishes watchdog reports on state government, politics, consumer affairs, business and public policy.

 http://vtdigger.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy