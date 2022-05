Last Sunday, here on the Years of Yore page, “Some Stories from Buhl – Part One” appeared. There seem to be many happy memories stirred up about life and work in Buhl! It’s good to know that so many nice people have Buhl in their background! Today, readers will find more details from Buhl’s history. Once again, as last Sunday, the primary source used here is the December 1956 “Missabe Iron Ranger” magazine published by the Duluth, Missabe & Iron Range Railway for their employees...

BUHL, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO