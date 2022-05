The Brantley County School System confirmed Saturday that a 6th grader at Atkinson Elementary School died from injuries he sustained in an ATV accident. “Brantley County residents woke up to the tragic news this morning that Bentley Gibson passed away last night as a result of injuries sustained in an ATV accident,” the school system said in an announcement posted to social media.

BRANTLEY COUNTY, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO