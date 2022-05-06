Two new walk-up restaurants open in the Houston County Galleria mall in Centerville

The Houston County Galleria is sporting two new walk-up restaurants, including a gourmet hot dog spot with a variety of ways to serve up the American classic.

The other is a chicken joint that offers this favorite fried Southern dish along with fried okra like made at home.

Both are family-owned and operated.

The Georgia Dog is the third food-venue business for a husband and wife team. They also own a dine-in restaurant as well as a long-standing food truck.

Big Bird Shack is the first restaurant for another husband and wife team, who own other businesses as well.

Here’s a look at these two new dining options:

LC Ashford serves up a sausage dog topped with coleslaw and a spicy BBQ sauce with a side order of fries at The Georgia Dog, a new walk-up restaurant inside the Houston County Galleria in Centerville. Becky Purser/bpurser@macon.com

The Georgia Dog

Gloria Battle stopped by The Georgia Dog with a girlfriend recently to try the hot dogs from the same couple behind her Friday night hangout, Cluck N Waffles, a sister restaurant located in the Publix shopping Center at Gunn Battle just two miles west of the mall on Watson Boulevard.

At The Georgia Dog, Battle and her girlfriend each purchased a combo meal with fries and a drink to go. One got a chili cheese dog and the other a sausage dog with coleslaw instead of the sauerkraut it normally comes with.

Based on what she’s enjoyed at seafood night on Fridays at Cluck N Waffles, Battle said she had no doubts that the hot dogs would be delicious.

She first heard about Cluck N Waffles on Facebook, driving down with a friend to check out the restaurant and then becoming a Friday night regular for seafood and karaoke.

“We love it,” she said.

Gloria Battle of Macon pays for her gourmet hot dog at The Georgia Dog, a new walk-up restaurant inside the Houston County Galleria Mall in Centerville. LC Ashford, (right), along with his wife, Rebecca, owns The Georgia Dog. Becky Purser/bpurser@macon.com

Leonard “LC” Ashford, and his wife, Rebecca, who own The Georgia Dog and Cluck N Waffles, started out with a food truck. They still operate their mobile business, The Foodie King, with its variety of food choices of chicken, fish, pork chops, fried ribs and hamburgers, for events and catering.

In December 2020, they opened Cluck N Waffles at 6011 Watson Blvd. Ste 380. At this popular spot, they serve fried chicken, wings, shrimp, sandwiches, waffles and more, along with breakfast on Saturday mornings and soul food every other Saturday in addition to seafood on Friday nights.

In early April, they opened The Georgia Dog in the former spot of the Auntie Anne’s pretzel shop in the Centerville mall. Ashford said he’s now considering moving into the former Chick-fil-A spot within the mall.

The Chili Cheese Dog with a side of french fries at The Georgia Dog, a new walk-up restaurant inside the Houston County Galleria in Centerville. Becky Purser/bpurser@macon.com

At The Georgia Dog, customers will find a variety of hot dog options that can be ordered individually or as part of a combo meal from The Classic American, an all beef frank topped with yellow mustard, ketchup, onions and relish, to the Georgia Press, an all beef frank cut in half with Swiss cheese, ham, mayonnaise, mustard and pickles.

The most popular hot dog, Ashford said, is the Philly Dog, an all beef frank with Philly steak, bell peppers, onions, mozzarella and cheddar cheese.

Sausage, turkey and vegan dogs are also served up, and there’s a waffle dog of two all beef franks dipped in their signature waffle batter.

All combo meals are served with fries and a drink, with an upcharge for slushies, tater tots, onion rings and sweet potato fries.

Also on the menu are wings, desserts from churros to apple or peach cobbler cones to a strawberry waffle tower and beverages including flavored lemonade from mango to peach, sweet tea, coffee and soft drinks.

Ashford credits God with giving him the vision for all three food venues. No longer serving actively as a pastor, Ashford said he’s considering opening a ministry within his Cluck n Waffle restaurant.

A sausage dog topped with coleslaw (instead of its regular sauerkraut ) and spicy BBQ sauce with a side of fries at The Georgia Dog, a new walk-up restaurant at the Houston County Galleria in Centerville. Becky Purser/bpurser@macon.com

Big Bird Shack

Marlena and Ruchardo Belcher, first time restaurant owners, are the couple behind the Big Bird Shack that opened in early March in the mall.

They serve up Southern fried classics of fried chicken, fish and okra and a Louisiana favorite side dish of red beans and rice.

Their menu also includes hamburgers and chicken and fish sandwiches, along with additional sides of fries and slaw and soft drinks.

“It’s a passion of ours,” Ruchardo said. “We love cooking and we love customer service.”

Ruchardo and Marlena Belcher, owners of the Big Bird Shack, a new walk-up restaurant serving up fried chicken, fish, hamburgers, fried okra, red beans and rice and more inside the Houston County Galleria at 2922 Watson Blvd. in Centerville. Becky Purser/bpurser@macon.com

The entrepreneurs also own a transportation business, a financial consulting firm and operate a nonprofit ministry.

Their restaurant brand, Big Bird Shack, is based on the nickname “Big Bird” that Ruchardo’s sister gave him, Marlena said.

“It’s amazing food,” Ruchardo said. “It’s food like you’re sitting around your dinner table.”

Fried chicken, fried okra and a biscuit at the Big Bird Shack, a new walk-up restaurant also serving up fried fish, hamburgers, red beans and rice and more inside the Houston County Galleria at 2922 Watson Blvd. in Centerville. Becky Purser/bpurser@macon.com

The husband and wife team hope their Big Bird Shack will be the first of more to come.

Other walk-up restaurants at the mall include Teriyaki Japan, Tacos el Jefe Taqueria, Chen’s Wok and Bonnie’s Cookies.

The restaurants, with seating in the food court area, are open during regular mall hours of 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays. They also offer takeout.