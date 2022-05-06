ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mahomet, IL

Plant sale before Mother’s Day

WCIA
WCIA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=068OS7_0fVBrwO300

MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — Mahomet-Seymour Ag Supply Store will have the Buy One Get One Free promotion from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday.

People can visit the store at 302 West State Street.

The Plant sale is a day before the weekend for Mother’s Day.

All proceeds from the sale will go towards student scholarships, according to officials.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WCIA

Springfield firefighter saves ducklings on Mother’s Day

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield firefighter Adam Riplinger was assigned to work on Mother’s Day on Sunday when he was sent out on a rescue. No, it was not a fire that he was specifically tending to, but rather a call to save six ducklings, who were found chirping under a manhole cover. His team […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Explore during ‘Touch-A-Truck Day’

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Do you ever see a fire truck and think “Wow, I’d like to see one up close”? Well, now you can! Champaign Park District officials said families can experience “some really big trucks and other vehicles” during their Touch-A-Truck Day. Children can explore tow trucks, fire trucks, police cars and more […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

FBI searches house Wednesday morning

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — There was a large police presence, including the FBI, Wednesday morning in a Champaign neighborhood. It was near Goldenview and Brentwood drives. A house was surrounded. Officials with Springfield FBI said it was a court-authorized search. No other details have been released.
Central Illinois Proud

‘She is my rock,’ Peoria families celebrate Mother’s Day

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Carrying on a family tradition, Rusty Davis drove to Peoria from Indiana to be with his mom on Mother’s Day. “She just turned 92 years old,” Davis said, “so it’s very important that I visit her every time for Mother’s Day.”
PEORIA, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mahomet, IL
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
WCIA

2 correctional officers under investigation

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office Administration has recently ordered an investigation into two Sangamon County Correctional Officers for allegations of misconduct. According to Sheriff Jack Campbell, the investigation is a result of some information obtained during a routine search last week. Sheriff Campbell said one correctional officer is on administrative […]
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Man sentenced to prison for first degree murder

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A man was sentenced Wednesday to 55 years in prison for first degree murder in relation to the death of Shemilah Sanders in 2020. Decatur Police went to a location near the Garfield underpass in response to a report of a shooting with injuries on June 6, 2020. When they arrived […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Police need help to locate missing 19-year-old

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Police Department is seeking information on a 19-year-old who has been missing since March 22. Anyone with information on the person is asked to call Champaign Police Department at (217) 351-4545.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plant
WCIA

Coroner investigating after death in emergency room

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — Effingham County Coroner Kim Rhodes is investigating after a man passed away in the HSHS St. Anthony Hospital emergency room. Rhodes said the man was 46-year-old Patrick Lawless of Sparta, Ill. Initial reports indicated that Lawless was involved in a car crash in Farina, but the crash was minor and Lawless […]
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Shelbyville man accused of strangling family member

SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole Kronke announced that 30-year-old Harrison Cole would be charged with one count of aggravated battery (a class two felony) and two accounts of domestic battery (which are Class A Misdemeanors) on Monday. Cole is facing a sentencing of 3-7 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. […]
SHELBYVILLE, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
WCIA

Man arrested twice in last week for burglary, meth possession

ARCOLA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Arcola Police Department announced on Thursday that its officers arrested a man for burglary and possession of methamphetamine two times in the last week John Chancellor was arrested on April 28 on an arrest warrant for criminal trespass to property; he later admitting to committing vehicle burglaries in Arcola. During […]
ARCOLA, IL
WCIA

Decatur Police: 3 people hurt after shooting, 2 in custody

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Three people were hurt after a shooting happened on South Oakland Avenue early Friday morning. Decatur Police were dispatched to the parking lot of Lock Stock & Barrel at around 1:35 a.m. in response to a report of numerous shots fired. When police arrived at the scene, they found multiple shell […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Man killed by train identified

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon has released the identity of a man who was hit and killed by a train early Wednesday morning. Allmon said the man is 40-year-old Shane Reid of Springfield. An autopsy performed on Wednesday determined Reid died of blunt force injuries sustained in the incident. Reid was […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

WCIA

13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy