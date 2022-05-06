ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

More good news on the Marcus Smart injury front entering Game 3

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarcus Smart and the Boston Celtics' medical staff are on the same page, it appears. Smart, who missed Game 2 of the Celtics' Eastern Conference semifinal series with the Bucks due to a right quad contusion, said Thursday there's a "strong likelihood" he returns for Game 3 in Milwaukee...

