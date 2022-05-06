ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erik ten Hag 'wants Reims striker Hugo Ekitike' to help revolutionise his attack at Man United... but Arsenal, Bayern Munich and newly-rich Newcastle are also all keen on the £12.8m 19-year-old

Manchester United have reportedly enquired about Reims star Hugo Ekitike as incoming manager Erik ten Hag looks to revolutionise an ailing front line at Old Trafford.

United are set to be in the market for attackers in the summer transfer window as Edinson Cavani is expected to leave the club, while there are doubts over the futures of Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial.

Interim manager Ralf Rangnick said this week that United need at least two 'modern strikers' as part of Ten Hag's rebuild.

Hugo Ekitike has caught the eye of several top clubs with his performances for Reims
Incoming United boss Erik ten Hag will be in the market for strikers in the transfer window

Ekitike has emerged as a potential target but United could face competition from other Premier League clubs such as Arsenal and Newcastle, as well as Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich, ESPN reported.

The highly-rated Frenchman, who has scored nine goals in 21 appearances for Reims in Ligue 1, will cost around £13million.

Borussia Dortmund have also been linked with the player as Erling Haaland appears to be on his way to Manchester City.

Newcastle had agreed a £12million deal for the French forward on deadline day in January but the transfer fell through as the player opted not to make the switch to the Premier League.

Edinson Cavani is among the players who are expected to leave Old Trafford in the summer

The Magpies are expected to be busy this summer after being bought by a Saudi-backed consortium in October, with Eddie Howe thought to be prioritising a striker.

Arsenal will be looking for a frontman as Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah could leave the club when their contracts expire in the summer.

Bayern are set to lose Robert Lewandowski at the end of the season, which is likely to spark the German club into action in the market.

Arsenal could also be looking for a striker as Alexandre Lacazette's future remains uncertain

Ten Hag's rebuild at Old Trafford will include several departures, with Nemanja Matic, Jesse Lingard, Paul Pogba and Juan Mata all set to leave.

The Dutchman will be presented with a list of targets when he officially joins United from Ajax.

He is thought to have already held several discussions with the United hierarchy, including football director John Murtough and technical director Darren Fletcher, about possible transfers.

