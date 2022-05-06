ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

How Man Utd could line up against Brighton with Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani starting up front together

By Jake Lambourne
 4 days ago
MANCHESTER UNITED duo Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani could start together for the first time since January in Saturday's away clash at Brighton.

The pair haven't been included in the same line-up since United's first game of 2022, a 1-0 defeat against Wolves at Old Trafford.

This is how Manchester United could start against Brighton at the Amex Stadium

Uruguay international Cavani has been plagued by calf and groin injuries in recent weeks and months.

But he appeared as a substitute in the 3-0 win against Brentford on Monday, with interim boss Ralf Rangnick confirming he is fit to play.

The German has also stated that Harry Maguire is back in training and will be included in the matchday squad.

But the clash against the Seagulls could come too soon for the ex-Leicester ace.

Marcus Rashford meanwhile has been ruled out due to illness, with Jadon Sancho still suffering with tonsillitis.

Eric Bailly is another doubt, while Aaron Wan-Bissaka could also be an option with the defender back in training.

Here SunSport takes a look at how United could start at the Amex Stadium.

David De Gea will certainly retain his place between the sticks having been one of United's standout players this term.

Should Wan-Bissaka not be declared fit enough, Diogo Dalot will continue to feature at right-back, with Alex Telles to be deployed on the opposite side.

If Rangnick decides Maguire is not ready for selection, Raphael Varane would partner Victor Lindelof in the heart of defence.

A midfield two could consist of Fred and Scott McTominay, with Nemanja Matic dropped to the bench.

Bruno Fernandes and Anthony Elanga could then start in the wide areas, with Ronaldo and Cavani leading the line.

