Kansas City, MO

Call leads Kansas City police to bodies of 2 people in wooded area

By Heidi Schmidt
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 4 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police discovered two bodies Friday in a wooded area of Kansas City.

Kansas City police officers responded to a call about a reported dead body near 2nd Street and Lydia Avenue in east Kansas City around 9 a.m. When they arrived, police found two victims.

The man and woman had suffered from apparent trauma, according to investigators. Paramedics declared both victims deceased.

Detectives and crime scene personnel are gathering evidence and looking for witnesses.

If you have any information about the identity of the victims, or what happened to them, police ask you to call detectives at 816-234-5043. Or you can remain anonymous by calling the Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest in this case.

