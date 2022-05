A teenager who disappeared last summer was finally reunited with her parents over the weekend. At the same time, her stepfather was arrested for her kidnapping. Katuana Nateya, aged 14, was found on April 16, Saturday during a traffic stop in Nevada. The chief of Crescent City Police Department in Northern California, Richard Griffin, revealed that Katuana’s stepfather Santos Flores-Roman, aged 39 years old, had an active arrest warrant against him for abducting the young girl. He has been taken into custody.

