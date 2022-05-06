ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sulphur Springs, TX

Conceptual Plat Of New 278-Acre Subdivision Receives Preliminary Approval

 4 days ago
A request from James Webb of Oak National Development for approval of a conceptual plat of a new 278-acre subdivision with 1,159 single family lots with 11 common areas received preliminary approval of the Sulphur Springs City Council Tuesday night. A rezoning request was removed from the May 3 agenda, and...

