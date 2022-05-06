Conceptual Plat Of New 278-Acre Subdivision Receives Preliminary Approval

By Mario Villarino, Texas AgriLife Extension, Agriculture and Natural Resources Agent for Hopkins County, [email protected]. Herbicides simplify weed management by allowing you to cover extensive areas in a relatively short time and reduce the need for time-consuming control practices such as hand weeding. Additionally, many herbicides have the advantage of selective control. Selective herbicides are those that kill weeds without significantly injuring the desired plant. In turfgrass, selective herbicides are particularly important because we do not have the option of using cultivation or non-selective herbicides, as is commonly done in other agricultural systems such as row crops and orchards. A common misconception is that when a herbicide is registered for use on a given turfgrass species, this herbicide has little negative effect on the turf. In reality, even when the herbicide is registered for a specific turfgrass species, it can cause a certain level of injury. If the herbicide is applied at the recommended label rate, and the growing conditions are ideal, the turfgrass will only suffer minor, temporary injury that may go completely unnoticed. Conversely, the weeds that are susceptible to the herbicide will be severely affected resulting in the desired control.

HOPKINS COUNTY, TX ・ 8 DAYS AGO