The Nike Air Max Terrascape 97 Dresses Up In “Oreo” Colors

By Jovani Hernandez
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Nike Air Max Terrascape 97 isn’t an entirely new silhouette, but the trail-inspired iteration of Christian Tresser’s 25-year-old design delivers a breath of fresh air to the Swoosh’s 1990s lineup. Informed by...

The Next Jordan Brand Air Max Shoe, The Air 200E, Is Revealed

Nike’s revolutionary Air technology has been part of the Jordan Brand line of footwear since #23’s debut in the NBA. Beginning with the Tinker Hatfield-designed Air Jordan 3, the Oregon-based company’s game-changing Air Max cushioning solution has delivered a peek behind the midsole, exposing Air technology to the world. Over the last few decades, Michael Jordan’s eponymous label has blended basketball heritage and running-informed cues for models that promise comfort and style.
Air Jordan 6 "Chrome" Rumored Release Date Revealed

One of the most beloved Jumpman models is the Air Jordan 6. This is for good reason as it is the first shoe that Michael Jordan ever won a championship in. This is one of those shoes that continues to get dope new colorways, and in 2022, Jordan Brand is certainly giving it a ton of support, as they should. It's one of those models that will stand the test of time, and fans will forever cop new models if they are readily available.
A Detailed Look At The Air Jordan 4 “Black Canvas”

Jokingly dubbed the “Eminem 4s at home” for its resemblance to the 2015 collaboration between the Detroit hip-hop legend, Carhartt, and Jordan Brand, this upcoming Air Jordan 4 Retro is not a laughing manner. Easily one of the best colorways of the AJ4 we’ve seen in a minute, this upcoming August release contains all the classy elements you’d want in a Jordan 4 Retro — even if it doesn’t have the Nike Air on the heel.
Multi-Color Combines With Grey On The Nike Zoom GT Jump

Nike Basketball’s Greater Than series has garnered much acclaim from the hoops world. The Run, Cut, and Jump are getting heavy rotation in the Playoffs for its fine-tuned packages tailored to unique playing styles, with the Jump arguably being the most specific. The G.T. Jump was created with the...
A Clean “Black/Metallic Silver” Finish Lands On The Nike Air Max Plus

While not the focal point of Nike Air Max technology’s 35th anniversary, the Nike Air Max Plus silhouette continues being a pivotal part of the brand’s roster of products. Recently, the 24-year-old sneaker design appeared in a clean “Black,” “Metallic Silver” and “White” colorway. Base layers consist of honeycomb-shaped mesh that indulge in the pair’s color trifecta via a compelling gradient. Palm tree-inspired TPU overlays also opt for the aforementioned color shift, as do the whale tail-shaped mid-foot shanks underfoot. Tuned Air and Air Max units keep things simple in “Black” and clear arrangements that contribute to the Air Max Plus‘ fresh, understated look.
Lizzo Wore the Cutest Bracelets in Her Yitty Shapewear Campaign — and They're Under $30

Lizzo's long-awaited shapewear line has finally arrived — bringing with it a slew of bright, playful and downright cheeky styles to accompany it. And while the body-hugging pieces might be the focal point of the collection, the brand's famed campaign shots also feature the singer in a beaded, Y2K-inspired accessory that's completely perfect for spring — and available to shop now for under $30, too.
Michael Jordan's Shoe Brand To Release New Shoe Based On Dwayne Johnson's Iconic Old Picture, Will Have A Small Fanny Pack On The Collar

Michael Jordan and Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson are two of the most iconic names in the history of sports and entertainment. The two men are arguably the greatest to ever do it in basketball and wrestling respectively, and have managed to turn that success into seriously amazing careers after their playing days have ended.
The Supreme x Nike Zoom Flight 95 Releases On May 5th

Supreme continues its trend of rotating obscure and mainstream models for its Nike shoe collaborations as it turns its direction to the Nike Zoom Flight 95. To clarify, this mid-90s basketball shoe is hardly obscure as it debuted in 1995, largely considered one of the most robust years in basketball shoe history. The enlarged “bug eye” midsole design and the ample use of carbon fiber renders these one very recognizable, but it is relatively unfamiliar in the grand scheme of Nike footwear as it hasn’t released at retail in years. Now, Supreme is responsible for ushering back this popular silhouette (a first-time collab for the model), and they’re doing so in their signature street-style aesthetic.
Where To Buy The Air Jordan 6 “Midnight Navy”

First rumored in late February 2021, the Air Jordan 6 “Midnight Navy” finally releases in full family-sizing on Wednesday, May 11th. While not an original style of Tinker Hatfield’s fourth design contribution to the Air Jordan series, the two-tone retro marked a pivotal point in Michael Jordan’s eponymous brand. Launched in the year 2000, the “Midnight Navy” colorway served as a deviation from the Chicago Bulls-inspired arrangements that had become synonymous with the most successful pairs of #23’s footwear roster. The straightforward Jordan 6 was initially intended to return during 2021’s holiday season, but global logistical delays pushed a first-ever reissue to the first-half of 2022. The titular hue lands most prominently across the midsole, though it also animates the tongue, sportscar-informed spoiler at the heel and the Jumpman logo right underneath it. Underfoot, traction zones indulge in icy blue finishes to help combat the yellowing that plagued the brand’s first go-around with the colorway.
Nike x Hello Kitty sneakers: Where can I buy them?

HELLO KITTY is a fictional character created by Japanese designer Yoko Shimizu. In 2022, Hello Kitty is teaming up with Nike once again to release a summer sneaker collaboration. Nike x Hello Kitty sneakers: Where can I buy them?. Dropping on May 27, 2022, the Hello Kitty x Nike sneakers...
Check Out the Nike Air More Uptempo “Black Royal”

Is expanding the colorways of its Air More Uptempo silhouette in classic shades. Named “Black Royal,” the 90s shoe has been dipped in shades of royal blue and black. The shoe features a black leather base with mesh tongues, perforations and an air cushion sole. The large “AIR” that appears on each shoe also comes in black with a vibrant blue outline. Additional blue detailing extends to the back of the shoe and the branded insoles. Finishing off the design is a gray Nike Swoosh.
The Latest Nike Air Max 90 Futura Is Covered In An Off-White Color Scheme

The Nike Air Max 90 Futura, a future-forward take on Tinker Hatfield’s 1990 design, has recently appeared in handfuls of compelling styles. For its latest ensemble, the modified silhouette has indulged in a predominantly off-white arrangement complete with spring-friendly brown and light blue tones. Reminiscent of the Nike Dunk...
Official Images Of The Nike Air Force 1 Mid “I Got Next”

With more than half the year left, the Nike Air Force 1 Mid continues to push Bruce Kilgore’s iconic design’s 40th anniversary forward. Recently, the silhouette joined the “I Got Next” collection. Inspired by the very game that informed the Air Force 1‘s existence, the newly-surfaced...
I’m Obsessed With This Boho Spring Dress I Got On Amazon For $23

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. There was definitely a point where the idea of buying clothes on Amazon made me skeptical, but honey, all that has changed. Amazon Fashion is now as reliable as your local Nordstrom or Urban Outfitters, and I’ll be damned if I’m not impulse-buying cute spring must-haves from Amazon on the reg! Amazon now carries major fashion brands from Ganni to LoveShackFancy, but when I’m not in the mood to spend a ton of...
Ayesha Curry Wraps Her Spike Heels Around Steph Curry as They Embrace the ‘Groutfit’ Style Trend

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Ayesha Currey and Steph Curry achieved couple goals while posing for a photo in matching outfits yesterday. The pair added their own touch to the “groutfit” trend (an all-gray outfit). Ayesha added a red carpet flair to the monochromatic look in a pair of super pointy white stiletto pumps. The white shoes featured an extra thin black heel that gave the actress some height. The rest of the outfit gave a comfort-focused business-casual...
Ice Blue Flair Lands On This Upcoming Nike Air Max 95

The Nike Air Max 95 isn’t celebrating a milestone anniversary, but it’s maintained a steady flow of releases throughout 2022’s first five months. Recently, the Christian Tresser-designed silhouette appeared in an ice blue and white color arrangement. Honeycomb mesh base layers visible at and around the tongue indulge in a “colorless” look, allowing for overlays at the tip of the toe, across the vamp and spine to revel in their vibrant blue tone. Lace loops and the miniature swoosh at the lateral heel feature black contrasting accents, as does the Air Max branding on the top of the tongue. Underfoot, midsoles opt for the sneaker’s lightest two tones, with the waffle-patterned tread mostly favoring a pitch-dark look. Some netizens are likely to compare the next Air Max 95 with UNC-friendly releases, but the brand hasn’t associated the shoes with the famed university. Nevertheless, the aforementioned components create a compelling, refreshing take on Tresser’s iconic design.
Air Jordan 12 Low Golf Revealed In Two Upcoming Colorways

Much like MJ himself, the Jumpman has become quite the golf enthusiast, as they’ve continued to craft shoes built specifically for the sport. And while the brand has turned to the AJ1 Low and AJ4 in the past, their 2022 efforts have been defined by the Air Jordan 12 Low Golf. And soon, two new NRG colorways of said silhouette will be up for grabs, both of which sport simple, Spring-appropriate palettes.
The Nike Air Max Plus Boasts Big Mesh In Orange

A new batch of Air Max Plus sneaker releases is upon us, bringing with it a new breathable mesh upper with a padded texture. Already seen in a white/black mix, this latest iteration of the 1998 runner is back in a bold and bright orange that touches on one of the original colorways of this Sean McDowell classic.
