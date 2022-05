The Crow reboot is headed to the Cannes Market with the help of FilmNation Entertainment. Deadline reports that It star Bill Skarsgard will be playing Eric Draven. As far as directing goes, Rupert Sanders of Ghost in the Shell and Snow White and the Huntsman fame is attached. Zach Baylin wrote the script for this project and is coming off a massive showing with King Richard, which helped Will Smith secure an Oscar. Interestingly, for all the music fans in the house, FKA twigs will be starring as well. The Crow is a modern interpretation of the beloved James O'Barr graphic novel. Some concern exists among longtime fans that this movie will largely be flying the same skies that the 1994 movie did. However, when something that already has a fanbase announces a new project, there will always be palpable excitement. This is an economic play for the parties involved as the rumored budget for the movie is said to be set at around $50 million.

MOVIES ・ 32 MINUTES AGO