Student death prompts warning of fake Adderall pills at Ohio State

May 6 (UPI) -- Ohio State University officials warned students Thursday about fake Adderall pills laced with fentanyl being circulated on campus after one student died and two others were hospitalized.

"Our community has suffered a tragic loss with the death of one of our students earlier today. Another student is currently hospitalized in critical condition. A third student has, thankfully, been released from the hospital," said Ohio University President Dr. Kristina M. Johnson in a Thursday statement.

In an "Urgent Drug & Alcohol Safety Message" earlier Thursday, the university's Office of Student Life said: "This morning Columbus Public Health shared an alert about fake Adderall pills, which appear to contain fentanyl, causing an increase in overdoses and hospitalizations. As we approach a week and weekend of celebration, from end-of-year and graduation parties to the return of warmer weather, we want to urge you to consider safety as you celebrate."

The warning urged students to be aware of the possibility of unexpected contaminants or how drugs may unsafely interact with alcohol.

"Contaminated drugs can result in a severe and unexpected reaction, including death, from only one use," the published warning said.

Johnson said the university community was grieving and extend "our deepest sympathies" to the students' family and friends.

The university offered emotional support services for students, faculty and staff.

The stimulant Adderall is prescribed for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. It is also sometimes used by students to help them focus while studying.