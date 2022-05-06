ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mountain Home, AR

Sheriff: Arrested Mountain Home woman threatened grandparents, kicked child, bit deputy

By Brandon Ringo
KARK 4 News
KARK 4 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GtGC5_0fVBkAD400

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. – Authorities in Baxter County said a Mountain Home woman faces multiple charges after threatening family members and assaulting a deputy investigating the case.

According to the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a 911 call claiming a woman was threatening her grandparents with a knife shortly after 3 a.m. Friday on County Road 158.

When the deputies arrived, they found 29-year-old April Raymond in the front yard of the home holding a 5-year-old child.

The deputies noted that while Raymond was speaking with them, she shoved one of them in the chest. The sheriff said that deputy directed Raymond to set the child down, but that she refused to do so.

The other deputy was able to take the child from Raymond, but during that exchange the deputies reported that she kicked the child in the head, although there were no serious injuries to the child.

At this point, authorities said Raymond began fighting with the deputies and bit one of them hard enough to draw blood.

Deputies said they had to stun Raymond and were then able to take her into custody and transport her to the Baxter County Detention Center.

Raymond is facing multiple charges, including second-degree battery on a police officer, assault on a family member, endangering the welfare of a minor and resisting arrest. She is being held on a $15,000 bond and is scheduled to go in front of a judge on May 16.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.

Comments / 0

Related
KOLR10 News

19-year-old in Mountain View charged with 1st-degree murder, arson

A new story has been posted with more details. MOUNTAIN VIEW, Mo.– A 19-year-old from Mountain View was arrested and charged with 1st-degree murder and arson following an investigation into a fatal residential fire. Jacob Hearne, 19, was arrested on Tuesday, April 19. Authorities were investigating a fire at 330 Falck Street in Mountain View […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
Mountain Home, AR
Crime & Safety
Baxter County, AR
Crime & Safety
County
Baxter County, AR
City
Mountain Home, AR
KOLR10 News

Sentencing scheduled for woman connected to fatal stabbing

SAINT JAMES, Mo. — One of two people accused in the death of a man at a motel in Saint James, Missouri is expected to be sentenced on Monday, April 18. Kimberly Riston was found guilty of five felonies including second-degree murder and first-degree robbery. According, to the Phelps County Sheriff’s office, Donald Wethy, 36, […]
CBS News

Missouri man convicted of killing wife who had searched online "what to do if your husband is upset you are pregnant"

A jury has convicted a Missouri man of first-degree murder in the death of his pregnant wife whose battered body was found about a week after she was reported missing in 2019. In addition to the murder count, Beau Rothwell, 31, of Creve Coeur, was found guilty Thursday of tampering with physical evidence and abandonment of a corpse, KMOV-TV reported.
CREVE COEUR, MO
Chattanooga Daily News

High school English teacher was arrested after a school employee alerted the administrator that she was teaching her students while drunk, and high on drugs and prescription medication

High school teacher was placed on administrative leave after she was reportedly teaching her students while drunk, and high on drugs and prescription medication. The 46-year-old teacher was reportedly under the influence of alcohol and drugs while teaching 53 students in her classroom. School administrator called the authorities to report an educator was under the influence. The administrator went to the classroom where the English teacher was teaching. The administrator saw that the educator showed signs of intoxication and removed her from the classroom.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#911#Violent Crime#Nexstar Media Inc
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
Magnolia State Live

Woman sleeping inside U-Haul on side of Mississippi interstate awakened to men reportedly stealing truck’s catalytic converter

Two men were recently arrested for their alleged part in the removal of catalytic converters. The case began with a call from a woman who was sleeping on the side of Interstate 59 in a U-Haul truck at about 1:15 p.m. She reported that she was awoken to people doing things to the truck, which was later determined to be two men allegedly cutting the catalytic converter from the vehicle, according to a Picayune Police Department press release.
PICAYUNE, MS
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
KARK 4 News

KARK 4 News

14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KARK.com is Little Rock's digital home for local news that matters, coverage from the Arkansas Storm Team and Pig Trail Nation highlights.

 https://www.kark.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy