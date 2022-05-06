ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mountain Home, AR

Sheriff: Arrested Mountain Home woman threatened grandparents, kicked child, bit deputy

By Brandon Ringo
FOX 16 News
FOX 16 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ePSle_0fVBiuRY00

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. – Authorities in Baxter County said a Mountain Home woman faces multiple charges after threatening family members and assaulting a deputy investigating the case.

According to the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a 911 call claiming a woman was threatening her grandparents with a knife shortly after 3 a.m. Friday on County Road 158.

When the deputies arrived, they found 29-year-old April Raymond in the front yard of the home holding a 5-year-old child.

The deputies noted that while Raymond was speaking with them, she shoved one of them in the chest. The sheriff said that deputy directed Raymond to set the child down, but that she refused to do so.

The other deputy was able to take the child from Raymond, but during that exchange the deputies reported that she kicked the child in the head, although there were no serious injuries to the child.

At this point, authorities said Raymond began fighting with the deputies and bit one of them hard enough to draw blood.

Deputies said they had to stun Raymond and were then able to take her into custody and transport her to the Baxter County Detention Center.

Raymond is facing multiple charges, including second-degree battery on a police officer, assault on a family member, endangering the welfare of a minor and resisting arrest. She is being held on a $15,000 bond and is scheduled to go in front of a judge on May 16.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
Mountain Home, AR
Crime & Safety
Baxter County, AR
Crime & Safety
County
Baxter County, AR
City
Mountain Home, AR
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#911#Violent Crime#Nexstar Media Inc
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Kait 8

Wynne High School teacher arrested, booked into jail

WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT) – A Wynne High School art teacher was arrested Wednesday for sexual assault in the second degree. According to the Cross County Sheriff’s Office, Maegan Morian was booked into the jail around 3:15 p.m. The circumstances of Morian’s arrest are unknown and it is not known if the victim was a student of Morian, but Wynne Police Chief Richard Dennis confirmed Morian was a teacher.
WYNNE, AR
St. Joseph Post

Mushroom hunters find body in rural Missouri water well

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Police are investigating after mushroom hunters discovered a body in a rural, hand-dug water well in south-central Missouri. The discovery was made Sunday afternoon near the unincorporated community of Long Lane, about 35 miles northeast of Springfield. The mushroom hunters came upon the well and...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
St. Joseph Post

2 arrested after man shot to death in rural Missouri

WARRENSBURG, Mo. (AP) — Two people have been charged in the shooting death of a man in Missouri during the weekend. Brandon Nodine, 28, of Warrensburg, and a 17-year-old suspect were arrested and charged after Clifford Heffele, 47, was found dead from several gunshot wounds on Sunday at a rural Warrensburg home, Johnson County Sheriff Scott Munsterman said in a Facebook post.
WARRENSBURG, MO
KOLR10 News

UPDATE: Cause of “serious” I-44 crash released

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri Highway Patrol (MHP) released the official crash report from an overnight accident involving a semi-truck that slammed into an overpass bridge along Interstate 44 in Jasper County. The two-vehicle accident, involving a Hobby Lobby semi-truck and a 2015 Dodge Ram 1500 pick-up truck, happened just after 9:00 p.m. last […]
JASPER COUNTY, MO
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
FOX 16 News

FOX 16 News

13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX16.com is Little Rock's Breaking News Leader for digital story from across central Arkansas, the latest Arkansas Storm Team forecast and the best local sports coverage from the FOX 16 Sports team, along with Fearless Friday highlights.

 https://www.fox16.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy