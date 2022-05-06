Flood Watch issued for West Virginia and Ohio through Saturday morning
Wheeling, W.V. (WTRF)
As rain showers continue across the area, the National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for Ohio and West Virginia. This was issued for 2 pm today and expires 8 am Saturday
Rain totals will be around 1-2 inches with locally higher amounts possible through Saturday afternoon.
There could be some localized flooding from this event in the normal areas. Rain ponding on roadways are likely tomorrow as well.
The Ohio River will not flood from this event, but instead get into the low-end of the action stage.
The rain will taper off Saturday afternoon, and fully end later that evening.
