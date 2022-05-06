Research Park Blvd ramp to MidCity opened Friday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Drivers have a new way to get to the MidCity District.

A new off-ramp from NB Research Park Blvd to MidCity Way opened at noon Friday. Besides adding the new 2,000-foot off-ramp, a portion of the Bradford Drive interchange had to be relocated.

The re-located Bradford Drive on-ramp is elevated with a new bridge that leads to the new Research Drive, which is directly next to the Orion Ampitheater and parking lot.

The new access point, only available to drivers on NB Research Park will complement existing entry points that led to the former Madison Square Mall along University Drive and Old Monrovia Road. In addition, two entry points are being added along Wynn Drive – Corporate Drive and Research Drive.

We are grateful for our partners at the Alabama Department of Transportation who helped create a direct access to the new Orion Amphitheater via the new MidCity Way exit. The exit ramp provides a new access point for many visitors to help ease traffic congestion on local roadways. As we continue to build our economy and infrastructure, projects like this are critical to ensuring our quality of life. Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle

Huntsville Engineering Director Kathy Martin said Research Drive will be subject to closures during large events at Orion to ensure pedestrian safety and allow for better traffic flow. More information on all the entry points, rideshare, and parking for Orion can be found on the Amphitheater website .

