ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Research Park Blvd ramp to MidCity opened Friday

By Bobby Stilwell
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eO2Pt_0fVBhrlA00

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Drivers have a new way to get to the MidCity District.

A new off-ramp from NB Research Park Blvd to MidCity Way opened at noon Friday. Besides adding the new 2,000-foot off-ramp, a portion of the Bradford Drive interchange had to be relocated.

2 in critical condition after Huntsville wreck

The re-located Bradford Drive on-ramp is elevated with a new bridge that leads to the new Research Drive, which is directly next to the Orion Ampitheater and parking lot.

The new access point, only available to drivers on NB Research Park will complement existing entry points that led to the former Madison Square Mall along University Drive and Old Monrovia Road. In addition, two entry points are being added along Wynn Drive – Corporate Drive and Research Drive.

We are grateful for our partners at the Alabama Department of Transportation who helped create a direct access to the new Orion Amphitheater via the new MidCity Way exit. The exit ramp provides a new access point for many visitors to help ease traffic congestion on local roadways. As we continue to build our economy and infrastructure, projects like this are critical to ensuring our quality of life.

Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle

Huntsville Engineering Director Kathy Martin said Research Drive will be subject to closures during large events at Orion to ensure pedestrian safety and allow for better traffic flow. More information on all the entry points, rideshare, and parking for Orion can be found on the Amphitheater website .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WAFF

Huntsville Utilities responding to power outages

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Many people in the Moores Mills/Chase area are without power Saturday afternoon. According to a release from Huntsville Utilities, crews are responding to the power outage but currently do not know what caused the issue. The outage is impacting Huntsville Utilities customers from Winchester Rd. south...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntsville, AL
Local
Alabama Traffic
Huntsville, AL
Traffic
Local
Alabama Government
City
Madison, AL
Huntsville, AL
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Infrastructure#Traffic Congestion#Midcity#Nb Research Park Blvd#Orion
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

25K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy