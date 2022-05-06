ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stewart County, TN

4 charged with giving sleep aids to kids at Tennessee day care

By Caitlin Coffey, Nexstar Media Wire
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 4 days ago

STEWART COUNTY, Tenn. ( WKRN ) – Caretakers at a Tennessee daycare have been accused of giving children melatonin to go to sleep without their parents’ consent.

The allegations were revealed Thursday morning against four workers, who have been arrested and charged.

Manhunt for Casey White, Vicky White: What we know

Stewart County Sheriff Frankie Gray said a complaint was filed against MiMi’s Child Care on March 25. Investigators interviewed parents who said their children were reported to be lethargic or having health-related issues after staying at the daycare.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dbUzZ_0fVBhli200
Investigators ask anyone with a child at that day care, or anyone who has more information on the case, to contact the sheriff’s office. (Photo: WKRN)

Melatonin is commonly used as a sleep aid. According to the Mayo Clinic , the most common side effects include headache, dizziness, nausea and drowsiness.

Detective Dana Saltkill and Detective Lee Miller both called the alleged incident “very shocking.”

They believe caretakers have been giving children, including infants, melatonin at this daycare for about three years.

Officer-involved fatal shooting in Albertville, investigation underway

“You know daycare, you’d think taking their child there would be somewhat safe,” Saltkill said. “After finding this out, you kind of look back at it and say, ‘Hmm, there’s a lot of red flags that parents didn’t pick up on. As soon as we started investigating, we knew what to look for, so we got into it.”

Miller said he and Saltkill believe about 27 children were given melatonin since the daycare opened, but they think the number could be higher.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xKbDd_0fVBhli200
    Jaime Clark (Courtesy: Stewart County Sheriff’s Office)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HF2gJ_0fVBhli200
    Kristin Clark (Courtesy: Stewart County Sheriff’s Office)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XDYIw_0fVBhli200
    Jordan Darnell (Courtesy: Stewart County Sheriff’s Office)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UZwOK_0fVBhli200
    Ethan Pulley (Courtesy: Stewart County Sheriff’s Office)

A search warrant was executed on April 28 at the daycare. On May 5, Jaime Clark, 45; Kristin Clark, 22; Jordan Darnell, 22, and Ethan Pulley, 21, were taken into custody and charged.

Leighton man admits to long-term sexual abuse with teen, court records show

Jamie Clark, Kristin Clark and Jordan Darnell are charged with child abuse/neglect, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, tampering with evidence and criminal violations. Pulley was charged with fabricating/tampering with evidence.

The daycare surrendered its license on May 2 and is now closed, according to the Tennessee Department of Human Services.

Investigators ask anyone with a child at that daycare, or anyone who has more information on the case, to contact the Stewart’s County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Public Safety
The Independent

What escaped inmate Casey White said during arrest as questions remain over guard’s death: ‘I didn’t do it’

The first words from escaped Alabama inmate Casey White after his capture were “I didn’t do it” as his corrections officer lover lay dying from a gunshot wound in their car.White, a 38-year-old capital murder suspect, and Vicky White, a 56-year-old Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office Assistant Director of Corrections, were finally captured on Monday following a 10-day multi-state manhunt after she allegedly helped break him out of jail back on 29 April.Ms White died from a gunshot wound to the head after a dramatic police chase and car crash in Evansville, Indiana.White surrendered to authorities on the scene and...
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

