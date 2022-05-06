ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HPD searching for 2 drivers after man killed in hit-and-run on East Freeway

ABC13 Houston
 4 days ago

Houston police are looking for one driver and possibly another who they say ran over a man, killing him, before driving off.

The man was trying to cross the main lanes of the East Freeway near the East Loop around 10:30 p.m. Thursday when he was hit, police said.

Police found the man lying on the eastbound ramp onto Highway 90. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe he was hit by one or two vehicles. The driver(s) who hit him did not stop.

Police did not have a description of the wanted vehicles.

Anyone with information is asked to call the HPD Vehicular Crimes Division at 713-247-4072.

hey meia
4d ago

why is there a uptick of ppl on frwys? bodies found every week if not day on the frwy!!! What's REALLY going on???😳👀

