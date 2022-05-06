ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dozens more civilians rescued from Ukrainian steel plant

By ELENA BECATOROS, JON GAMBRELL - Associated Press
WFMZ-TV Online
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine (AP) — Dozens more civilians were rescued Friday from the tunnels under the besieged steel mill where Ukrainian fighters in Mariupol have been making their last stand to prevent Moscow's complete takeover of the strategically important port city. Russian and Ukrainian officials said 50 people were...

