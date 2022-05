Imagine having an interactive map that could show town officials, planners and developers where the best locations for building housing are on the Cape. That is what the Association for the Preservation of Cape Cod, and the Housing Assistance Corp. have put together after a two-year project. Grow Smart Cape Cod's interactive map highlights priority natural resource areas and priority areas for year-round moderate-density housing in each of the Cape's 15 towns. The focus is not just on affordable housing,...

