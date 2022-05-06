ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stony Point, NY

AP analysis: Dams across New York pose potential threat

By The Associated Press, Michael Hill
 4 days ago

Water from Lake Welch flows over a dam in Harriman State Park near Stony Point, N.Y., Tuesday, May 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Dozens of dams in poor condition across New York state are upstream from homes, highways, or businesses, posing potential threats to people if they fail. An Associated Press analysis found 90 “high-hazard” dams in New York that also were rated in poor condition—a marked increase from several years ago largely driven by the state’s push to rate more dams.

Water flows over the Lake Welch Dam in Harriman State Park near Stony Point, N.Y., Tuesday, May 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

A high-hazard designation does not mean a dam is in danger of failing, but that the loss of human life is likely if it does. Most of those dams are operated by state or local governments, including 11 dams within the state parks system. Twenty-five of the dams are privately owned.

Deficiencies noted in the dams include cracks, seepage, and inadequate spillway capacity, according to inspection reports obtained by the AP. While many of the dams are expected to perform adequately under normal conditions, the cost of failure could be catastrophic.

Water flows over the Lake Welch Dam in Harriman State Park near Stony Point, N.Y., Tuesday, May 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
In Harriman State Park, an inspection report last year noted “erosion and scouring” at the end of a concrete spillway outlet chute that could potentially compromise the First Reservoir Dam. State parks officials said they’re addressing deficiencies in five priority dams, including this one. Construction on First Reservoir Dam is to begin next year, with work on Lake Sebago Dam to start in 2024, according to park officials.

Meanwhile, in Ithaca, failure of the 60 Foot Dam during severe rains could add to existing flooding, leaving sections of the Finger Lakes city inundated with a peak of 2 to 15 feet of water. City officials said such a dam failure was unlikely, according to an emergency action plan.

Water flows over the Lake Sebago Dam in Harriman State Park near Sloatsberg, N.Y., Tuesday, May 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Ithaca’s Superintendent of Public Works Mike Thorne said the dam was built to century-old stability standards and now must meet stricter requirements. “We have been working with various consultants on the 60 Foot Dam and we do have rough plans in place for what needs to happen,” he said, adding that the city is working to get a grant to help fund needed work. “The problem is, it’s expensive.”

The number of high-hazard dams in poor condition statewide is almost double the number from AP’s prior analysis three years ago. But the increase was driven primarily by previously unrated dams receiving a condition rating in recent years. State Department of Environmental Conservation officials said they have focused on rating more of the dams they regulate, increasing the portion with ratings to 87%, up from 49% in 2018.

Water flows over the Lake Sebago Dam in Harriman State Park near Sloatsberg, N.Y., Tuesday, May 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
“Our staff immediately addresses any urgent conditions that are identified, remain on call every day of the year to respond to any potential concerns resulting from storms or other damaging impacts, and conduct diligent inspections of private, public, and state-regulated dams to help prevent issues before they occur,” the DEC said in a prepared statement.

