LANSING, Mich. — A proposal that would reduce the overall amount of time lawmakers could spend in Lansing is gaining momentum in the capital city. The Voters for Transparency and Term Limits coalition wants to expand how long a lawmaker can spend in each chamber. The current limits for lawmakers are six years in the House (up to three two-year terms) and eight in the Senate (up to two four-year terms). When a legislator is termed-out of one chamber, they're allowed to move to another, as long as they don't exceed 14 years total.

LANSING, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO