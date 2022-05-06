40+ tips lead to arrest of 2 North Carolina men on child porn charges

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — More than 40 cyber tips led to a child pornography investigation and the arrests of two men in Gaston County, according to the Gaston County Police Department.

Police said that on May 2 and 3, investigators from various agencies conducted an operation after they received tips through the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Authorities said the investigation consisted of three search warrants on homes in the county, 39 home visits conducted by eight teams of investigators and certified forensic analysts, and interviews with children at the Gaston County Child Advocacy Center, also called The Lighthouse.

After the investigation, police arrested and charged 25-year-old Joshua Kenyon, of Stanley, and 28-year-old, Corey Swim, of Mount Holly.

Kenyon was charged with three felony counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a child and three felony counts of third-degree exploitation. He was issued a $250,000 secured bond.

Swim was charged with six felony counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a child and six felony counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a child. He was issued a $150,000 secured bond.

