Sugar Land, TX

Man shot, killed by Sugar Land police in catalytic convertor theft incident

By Chad Washington
 4 days ago

SUGAR LAND, Texas (KIAH) — One suspect is dead Friday morning after allegedly being involved in a catalytic convertor theft and shooting.

Around 10pm last night, Sugar Land police responded to a call about thieves trying to steal catalytic convertors at the Imperial Lofts apartment complex off Stadium Drive.

Officers arrived and saw four suspects who then took off in a vehicle and crashed.

As the suspects bailed from the car and ran into the bayou, one pulled out a gun and officers opened fire.

The suspect was taken to Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital by Life Flight, where he was later pronounced dead.

Officers are still looking for the other three suspects.

No officers were injured.

The incident took place near Constellation Field as the Sugar Land Space Cowboys game was taking place.

