ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Asheville City Council will vote on a contract with a Homeless Services consultant Tuesday night. According to the city of Asheville, 11 proposals were submitted for the Homeless Services consultant. A $72,974 contract with The National Alliance to End Homelessness will be up for approval Tuesday night. The contract will be funded by Dogwood Health Trust.

ASHEVILLE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO