Vigo Co. sheriff gives update on Fayette shooting

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The two victims in the double shooting on Fayette Road Wednesday are expected to recover, according to Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse.

“Last that we had heard, they (the injuries) are not life-threatening, and (the victims) are expected to make a full recovery,” said Plasse. “But that’s the good thing, thankfully their injuries, hopefully, will be treated and fixed at the hospital and they will be back out.”

The incident happened Wednesday afternoon when police were called to the 7200 block of Fayette Road for a shooting. After treating and ensuring the victims were in the care of first responders, deputies located a suspect in his home nearby. Eventually, officers arrested 67-year-old Donald Kennedy.

Kennedy and the victims were neighbors.

Sheriff Plasse is thankful the situation wasn’t worse than it ended up being. “We’re just thankful that it doesn’t appear they are going to lose their life because of it, which they very well could have.”

Kennedy has been charged with aggravated battery and criminal recklessness. Kennedy is due to make his first appearance in Vigo Superior Court 1 on May 9.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.