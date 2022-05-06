UNC Asheville Management Students Partner With Darë Vegan Cheese In Multi-Faceted Business And Marketing Plan Effort
Consulting Practicum Course graduating management students gain hands-on real-world experience while providing a valuable service for partnering Western North Carolina small businesses. Students rarely get the opportunity to gain substantive experiences with real businesses outside of an internship, yet, Susan Clark, associate professor of management at UNC Asheville, gives...www.unca.edu
