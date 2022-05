James Brauker plans more than a billiard hall and bar in the old Wilber's Furniture building near U.S. 12 in downtown Coldwater. "We're putting in a pool hall downstairs with a small kitchen and bar," general manager Robin Walling said about Jim's Place at 4 S. Monroe St. There will be no fried food,...

COLDWATER, MI ・ 32 MINUTES AGO