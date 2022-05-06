Dallas hospital hosts breastmilk donation drop-off event

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Adding a furry family member is a big decision, and you want to know your new addition is healthy. Dallas City Council will decide Wednesday whether to pass the Dallas humane pet store ordinance, which would ban puppy and kitten sales from pet stores. It is meant to sever the pipeline from puppy mills to pet stores by focusing on the sourcing of the puppies. "If puppies are sourced from a rescue group or from an animal shelter, then we know that we've been vetted, and we know the origin of the puppies," said Stacy Sutton Kerby, director...

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO