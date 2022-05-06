ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

King's College London ditches online-only classes following student anger - as government threatens universities with massive financial penalties

By Catrin Picton For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

King's College London has announced it is ditching online-only lectures - as the government threatened universities with massive financial penalties.

It is the first of the 24 Russell group universities to abandon the move to online as many institutions have chosen to keep digital-only lessons a permanent fixture.

This week KCL publicly confirmed that it 'will not be offering a remote study option in 2022/23'.

Campaigners at Keep It Real KCL had previously accused the university of 'restricting students' on-campus time, compelling them to remain bound to their computer screens for pre-recorded lectures and online seminars.'

This week the government told universities they could be fined up to £500,000 if they failed to ensure students are taught in person.

Universities minister Michelle Donelan wants an investigation into staff attendance on campus as most universities said lecturers had returned to campuses but some institutions were still using online or 'blended' methods, with a mix of both remote learning and in-person tuition.

She is cracking down on online-only teaching, accusing universities of 'letting students down' by placing them on a 'second track to the rest of society'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZD8jk_0fVBDI1H00
The Russell group university has come under fire for not switching to in-person lectures sooner (pictured) Weston Education Centre, King's College London
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w1th6_0fVBDI1H00
Minister of State for Universities Michelle Donelan has called out universities that have not returned to in-person lectures now that pandemic restrictions have been lifted

Students had complained about the lack of return to face-to-face lessons after Covid restrictions were lifted on February 24.

King's student Blanca told the Tab last year: 'This has affected my performance. My grades may not have gone down massively but it's noticeable to me. I feel like we've been left to fend for ourselves and figure it all out.'

Last year complaints to universities hit a record high, with more than a third of the 2,763 appeals to the Office of the Independent Adjudicator for higher education (OIA) relating to Covid measures, and payouts to students totaling £1.3 million, according to The Telegraph.

Keep It Real KCL, run by 15 students, launched a campaign last September asking the university to drop 'blended learning' and return to normality, likening their experience of digital classes to 'being in a student hostel watching Ted talks'.

The group ran a petition that got 350 signatures, accusing universities of hypocrisy by 'advertising in-person freshers fairs, mid-week sports socials, and nightclubs, yet keeping our lectures and many of our seminars online'.

Joseph Wiltshire, 22, who led the campaign said: 'We certainly view this as a victory, we initially set out the campaign wanting in-person teaching and seminars but quickly realised that online lectures were going to be prevalent - they were too easy for universities.'

The OIA said 'some students found that they weren't getting the learning experiences that they reasonably expected', prompting complaints about 'service issues' and technology problems.

Mr Wiltshire, a second-year history student, continued: 'So the new goal became to get back to pre-pandemic levels of teaching. We have achieved that, we've been in constant discussion for months and months and shown them that students want it, we've proven the benefits of it both socially and for mental health.'

He said his peers felt 'disassociated' during online classes, which cannot replace 'the atmosphere and buzz of a lecture hall, full of like-minded students.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BTGMU_0fVBDI1H00
Kings College University of London Strand campus buildings has had students campaigning for weeks to come back to in-person classes

Campaigners at Keep It Real KCL also accused the college of using the pandemic to 'maximise profits by limiting on-campus time to enrol an exponential amount of students that will not require extra space'.

Three-quarters of universities - 111 out of 146 - are still teaching parts of their courses online despite the lifting of all Covid rules, according to The Telegraph.

A King's College London spokesman said: 'In-person teaching has always been the focus at King's, and we continue to make the most of in-person teaching this Semester, balanced alongside the university's commitment to those students who have not managed to make it to London and the uncertainty caused by Covid disruption to our scheduled on-campus teaching.

'Supporting our students is our top priority, as it has been throughout the last couple of challenging years. We know that an on-campus experience is a vital part of university education, with an opportunity to develop your own identity and a sense of belonging and that is why we always planned for and are committed to a level of in-person contact time on degree programmes consistent with that approved pre-pandemic, using technology and digital content to enhance, but not replace, in-person teaching.'

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

I moved to an all-girls college to escape my school’s rape culture – finally I can study in safety

Until I reached 16, I’d spent my entire education in mixed schools. A lot of that time was happy: I made friends, learned new skills and explored subjects that intrigued me. But all of those experiences happened under a shadow of misogyny – one that was fuelled by a culture of unwanted sexual advances, rape jokes and crude comments about the appearance of female teachers and fellow students that was allowed to exist in classrooms, completely unchecked by staff.
FIFA
Daily Mail

Thousands of students could miss out on graduating this year as lecturers at 44 universities threaten to boycott the marking of exam papers

Thousands of students could miss out on graduating this year because lecturers are threatening to boycott the marking of exam papers. Staff at 44 of the UK’s most prestigious universities, including Durham and St Andrews, are set to strike before the end of the academic term in a row over pay, working conditions and pension packages.
COLLEGES
The Guardian

Universities oppose plan for student cap and loans in England

Universities across England have come out against proposals for limiting student numbers and access to loans, describing the plans as likely to crush aspirations and entrench disadvantage. Responding to the government’s consultation, the three main university groups have lined up with the National Union of Students in opposing plans to...
COLLEGES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michelle Donelan
The Independent

Plans to stop students with lower grades going to university might be dropped, minister says

Controversial plans to prevent teenagers going to university if they fail to achieve tougher minimum school grades could be dropped, a minister has suggested.The proposals – widely criticised for penalising disadvantaged students – are an attempt to “start a conversation”, Michelle Donelan said, adding: “We might not do it.”The Institute for Fiscal Studies has joined the outcry at the new barriers in the way of higher education, warning youngsters from minority ethnic backgrounds and on free school meals would suffer.The National Union of Students called the plans “classist, ableist and racist”, saying: “They cruelly target those from marginalised communities...
EDUCATION
Daily Mail

Durham students condemn 'anti-white indoctrination' after being told to attend 'anti-racism training' following Rod Liddle row

Students at Durham University have been told to attend ‘anti-racism training’ after a row over journalist Rod Liddle. The training is aimed at ‘ensuring a safer community for people of colour’. But students have branded it ‘anti-white indoctrination’, ‘divisive’ and are refusing to attend as it clashes with exam revision.
EDUCATION
Daily Mail

Trans teenagers who self-identify as girls are being allowed to sleep in female dorms and choose which showers to use at summer camp for teenagers started by David Cameron

Boys who self-identify as girls are being placed in female-only dorms at a summer camp started by former prime minister David Cameron. The National Citizen Service (NCS) was launched in 2011 as part of Mr Cameron's 'Big Society' plans and has received more than £1.3billion in taxpayer funding - including £75million in public money last year.
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College#King S College London#Russell#Kcl#The University Of#Covid
Daily Fort Worth

English teacher, known among students as the “pad bag teacher”, becomes national hero after providing free feminine products for economically disadvantaged female students who can’t afford them

Lack of access to sanitary products, menstrual hygiene education, toilets, hand-washing facilities and/or waste management, also known as period poverty, has been an issue for decent number of young females in the past decade, but the situation additionally worsened since the Covid-19 pandemic began leaving almost a quarter of U.S. students struggling to access period products.
TEXAS STATE
Waterloo Journal

Education administrator claims she was forced to quit her job because the school board failed to intervene when colleagues called her a ‘white racist’ after she used the term ‘colored people’ during mandatory anti-racism training, lawsuit

The education administrator says she was forced to quit her job after she reportedly used the term colored people during mandatory anti-racism’ training. The assistant principal says she school board failed to intervene against colleagues who reportedly called her a ‘white racist.’ The woman, who served as assistant principal since 2018, has filed a lawsuit against the school board. According to the lawsuit, a black teacher’s aide attending the training began insulting her behind her back with other colleagues who allegedly branded the assistant principal as a racist.
EDUCATION
Daily Fort Worth

Black high school history teacher files lawsuit against White student for acts of racism after the student had been repeatedly placing a banana in his classroom doorway for several months

From teachers to parents, the rising number of racial incidents in schools across America is slowly becoming a real concern for everyone involved in the teaching process. Dozens of racial incidents in schools are being reported on a weekly basis nationwide just as majority of Americans are trying to battle racism in every type and form.
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
The Independent

GPs face ‘appalling’ racism that forces doctors to leave, leaked report reveals

GPs face “appalling and systemic” racism from patients and colleagues, a leaked NHS report has revealed.The first Health Education England report for London of its kind says racism and discrimination are widespread within primary care across the capital, and GPs in other parts of the country have raised similar concerns.Doctors speaking with The Independent have told stories of being called a “P***”, of staff leaving due to the bigotry they’ve faced, and of patients asking to see a “white” or “English” GP. Senior GPs have warned patients will ultimately suffer as a result, as experienced doctors leave practices to avoid...
SOCIETY
Daily Mail

Google and Facebook FINALLY face being forced to pay for news: Queen's Speech law will target tech giants and ensure they treat businesses 'fairly' amid concern over their hold on market

Tech giants such as Google and Facebook face being required to pay newspapers and other media outlets for using their stories, under a new laws proposed by the Government. The Queen's Speech contains a Draft Digital Markets, Competition and Consumer Bill. It outlines plans to make sure powerful social media...
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

Co-founder of banned neo-Nazi group National Action tells court his political aim is to repatriate ethnic minorities from the UK 'like Tory government sending asylum-seekers to Rwanda'

The co-founder of a neo-Nazi group who is accused of being a member after it was banned has told a court his political aim is to repatriate ethnic minority and Jewish people from the UK. Alex Davies, 27, is on trial accused of being a member of the proscribed organisation...
SOCIETY
Daily Mail

Keir Starmer’s office invited around 40 Labour advisers to December 2020 Christmas party in when London was under Tier 2 Covid restrictions

Keir Starmer’s office invited around 40 Labour advisers to a Christmas party in December 2020 – when Covid restrictions were in place. The Labour leader’s aides later cancelled the event when further curbs were applied to London. The capital was subject to Tier 2 rules when the gathering was planned, which meant indoor mixing between households and gatherings of more than six outside at pubs and restaurants were banned.
EDUCATION
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

355K+
Followers
36K+
Post
157M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy