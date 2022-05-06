ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

West Ham set to launch second transfer offer for Raphinha as they go toe-to-toe with Barcelona for Leeds star

By Daegan Martin
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago

WEST HAM are reportedly set to make a second bid for Leeds superstar Raphinha despite hot competition from Barcelona.

Reports in Spanish publication Sport say that Hammers manager David Moyes is keen to snap him up.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bJb4e_0fVBCqhG00
Leeds star Raphinha is linked to a move to West Ham Credit: AFP

A few months ago the East London side attempted to sign the explosive winger but their bid was immediately rejected by Leeds who want to keep Raphinha at the club.

His contract is due to expire in 2024 but reports suggest this will be his last season at Elland Road, especially if they are relegated from the Premier League.

His current value is set at a staggering £64million but if he does find himself applying his trade in the Championship there is a release clause that would only set back any interested clubs £21m to get him out of his contract.

Barcelona are the current frontrunner for the 25-year-old and are willing, according to reports, to cough up the £21m release clause - and would make a similar offer even if Leeds avoid the drop.

Leeds United are currently sitting 17th in the table, a mere two points ahead of Everton who occupy the relegation zone and have a game in hand.

If West Ham are to secure Raphinha they will have to hope any deal with Barcelona falls through as the Catalans are understood to be the player's first choice.

Barca are looking for a possible replacement for Adama Traore who’s loan deal from Wolves is set to end in June this year.

Despite a great start at Nou Camp, with four assists in his first seven appearances, Traore’s recent form has seen a dip resulting in him only spending 25 minutes on the pitch in his last four appearances.

FREE BETS AND SIGN UP DEALS - BEST NEW CUSTOMER OFFERS

Both the Irons and Barca will understandably be keeping a close eye on the relegation battle to see if they can snag a bargain for Raphinha.

He has been in incredible form and is the shining player in a disappointing season for Leeds.

Raphinha has scored 10 goals so far this term but is involved in almost every good play his club musters.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Beware another Crystanbul! Three Crystal Palace goals in 11 mad minutes left Luis Suarez and fans in tears the last time Liverpool went on a goal-hunt to bridge the goal difference gap to Man City

It is May 5, 2014, shortly before 10pm, and crouched down on the turf at Selhurst Park, Luis Suarez holds his shirt over his eyes to mask the tears. Liverpool's players are shell-shocked, and fans watch on from the away end in disbelief, the Premier League title having slipped from their grasp in the space of 11 mad minutes.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Raphinha
Person
David Moyes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Leeds United#Spanish#Hammers#The Premier League#Catalans#Wolves
The US Sun

Arsenal ‘ready to sign Sterling’, Gabriel Jesus in talks, Tielemans close to £40m Gunners transfer EXCLUSIVE

ARSENAL are exploring the possibility of luring Manchester City's Raheem Sterling to the Emirates according to reports. Mikel Arteta is keen on taking the England international under his wing again having worked with Sterling during his assistant role under Pep. Meanwhile, the Gunners are confident Youri Tielemans this summer, SunSport...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Leeds United F.C.
Place
Europe
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
The US Sun

Ronaldinho will take four fans on guided tour of Paris ahead of Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid

BRAZILIAN football legend Ronaldinho will take four lucky fans on a guided tour of Paris ahead of the Champions League final. The superstar, who played for Paris Saint-Germain between 2001-2003, will reveal his favourite spots in the city so they can take in some culture before the showpiece event at Saint-Denis' Stade de France on May 28 between Liverpool and Real Madrid.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
422K+
Followers
23K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy