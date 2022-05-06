Bridgerton's Charithra Chandran stuns in a cheetah-print dress with off-the-shoulder sleeves as she attends star-studded charity fundraiser

Bridgerton star Charithra Chandran was the picture of elegance and chic in a muted cheetah-print dress at the Eternity Charity Fundraiser in London on Thursday.

The actress, 25, who played Edwina Sharma in the hit Netflix show's latest season, looked stunning with the low-cut off-the-shoulder neckline.

She paired the beige and bronze-toned ensemble, which fanned out into a gorgeous long A-line skirt, with pointy black heels.

The stunner accesorised her look with golden bands on one arm, some rings, a circular necklace band, and a few hoop earrings.

Charithra finished the look off with an elegant Dior saddle bag.

The breakout star had her gorgeous raven hair pulled back in a sleek do.

She showed off her natural beauty with a copper-toned lipstick.

The fundraiser was hosted by Lola Bute in support of Action On Addiction.

Also in attendance at the star-studded event were supermodel Kate Moss, actress Sienna Miller, sisters Cara and Poppy Delevingne and singer Ellie Goulding.

Making her mark: Last month, Charithra opened up about putting pressure on herself to 'do a good job' on the Bridgerton set, since she feared 'messing things up for future Indian actors'

Last month, Charithra opened up about putting pressure on herself to 'do a good job' on the Bridgerton set, since she feared 'messing things up for future Indian actors'.

The actress, who said 'there are so few opportunities available when you are brown', confessed she went through 'such an extreme thought process' while filming her breakthrough part.

She told Grazia about her character Edwina: 'Her life circumstance is one that, as an Indian, I can say many Indian women also face – which is being brought up to be the perfect daughter, mother, wife, sister.

'All of those things are, of course, so important, family is always number one. But, often, that means there's very little room for the self, for one's own desires.

'When you are brown, there are so few opportunities available – that's changing rapidly – but I was stressed that if I didn't do a good job…what if I messed it up for future Indian actors?'

Bridgerton has been lauded for its representation and its introduction of the Sharma family, and the decision to cast two dark-skinned leads - Charithra and her on-screen sister Simone Ashley - has been praised.

