ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Jordan Pickford a shock transfer target for Newcastle with Everton ready to cash in on ex-Sunderland star

By Alex Cole
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago

EX-SUNDERLAND star Jordan Pickford could be lined up for a shock move to Newcastle, according to reports.

Pickford, 28, made one of the saves of the season in a monumental Everton performance against Chelsea on Sunday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IUAHm_0fVB40vW00
Reportes say that Lampard is 'contemplating cashing in on Pickford' Credit: Alamy

But talkSPORT say that the shot stopper will "push for a move" if the Toffees are relegated.

His motivation is to stay in the Premier League and cement his place in Gareth Southgate's team for the Qatar World Cup this winter.

And Newcastle are said to be "monitoring the situation" along with Tottenham, as boss Frank Lampard is "contemplating cashing in on Pickford".

Pickford arrived at Goodison Park from Sunderland in the summer of 2017 for a fee of £25million rising to £30m in add-ons.

Since laying his roots at their local rivals, the goalkeeper has faced an ongoing battle with Newcastle fans.

A Toon fan wore a dino costume at a match to poke fun at Pickford, who they mock for having "T-Rex arms".

Days later a fight broke out at a South Tyneside pub after Pickford and his friends were goaded.

The England No 1 is Everton's biggest asset and they price him at around £30million.

FREE BETS AND SIGN UP DEALS - BEST NEW CUSTOMER OFFERS

The star is also on about £100,000-a-week wages, with his contract running until 2024.

And the Toffees have got their moneys worth as he has played 195 times for the club over a five-season period.

Pickford's future could all depend on the next five games as Everton sit two points behind 17th place Leeds.

The Merseyside club have a far superior goal difference, thanks partly to their goalkeeper's exploits.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gareth Southgate
Person
Frank Lampard
Person
Jordan Pickford
Daily Mail

Fans force UEFA to abandon plans to hand Europe's richest clubs access to the Champions League based on past success, with two places now set to be awarded to countries who perform best - and that could mean FIVE English teams qualify

Pressure from football fans across Europe has forced UEFA to finally abandon plans to allow the continent’s richest clubs to access the Champions League based on past performance. UEFA originally proposed the idea to hand two places in the prestigious competition to teams that finished outside of qualification spots...
UEFA
The US Sun

‘We can win the Jude Bellingham fight’ – Dortmund vow to keep Man Utd and Liverpool target after Erling Haaland transfer

BORUSSIA DORTMUND have claimed they can "win the fight for Jude Bellingham" amid interest from Manchester United and Liverpool. The 18-year-old England international is one of the most sought-after teenagers in world football after starring for the Bundesliga side over the past two seasons. But his future has been called...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Everton#Sunderland#Ons#Ex Sunderland#Chelsea#The Premier League#Tottenham#The England
The US Sun

Luton vs Huddersfield: TV channel, live stream, kick-off time, team news for Championship play-off semi-final

LUTON TOWN take centre stage THIS FRIDAY when they welcome Huddersfield Town to Kenilworth Road for their Championship play-off semi-final. Harry Cornick's first half stoppage time effort against Reading kept the Hatters' Premier League dreams alive on the weekend. Whereas six points denied Huddersfield of automatic promotion with Bournemouth pipping...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
422K+
Followers
23K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy