Luis Suarez 'wants a dramatic return to Barcelona and is willing to take a pay cut to seal the deal... but Nou Camp chiefs have told him to wait', while his contract ticks down at Atletico Madrid

By Faaez Samadi For Mailonline
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Luis Suarez is reportedly seeking a spectacular return to Barcelona and is even willing to slash his salary to make it happen.

The 35-year-old left Barca under turbulent circumstances but now wants to return to the Catalan giants, according to El Chiringuito via Marca.

According to the show's reporter Jose Alvarez Haya, Suarez 'would be willing to lower his salary and adapt it to the needs of Barcelona'.

Luis Suarez is reportedly seeking a sensational return to his former club Barcelona next season
Suarez (fourth left) was an integral part of Atletico Madrid's LaLiga title victory last season

Suarez's contract is running down at Atletico and the club are not prepared to renew it, leaving him available to return to Barca on a free transfer.

Suarez switched to rivals Atletico Madrid in the summer of 2020 as Barcelona's financial crises fully came to light and the Uruguayan was told he was not part of then manager Ronald Koeman's plans.

He then promptly helped Atletico win the LaLiga title the following season, scoring 21 goals in 32 league games and proving that he was very much still a force to be reckoned with, unlike Koeman's assessment.

The entire saga left a bad taste in the mouth of both Barca fans and senior executives, and with Koeman no longer the manager, the prospect of a Suarez return is on the cards, according to Haya at El Chiringuito.

Suarez gave the best of his career to Barcelona, scoring 195 goals in 283 appearances for them

'Barca know that Luis Suárez wants to return... and has told him to wait,' he said.

The offer to reduce his salary would make sense given Suarez will be very aware of Barca's financial woes, and may reflect his desire to end his career at the Nou Camp on better terms.

Suarez is adored by Barca fans for his time in one of the world's best-ever attacking line-ups alongside Lionel Messi and Neymar.

He scored 195 goals in 283 appearances and also provided 113 assists during his time at the Catalan club.

