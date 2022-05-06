I’m a parenting coach – here’s the 3 signs your baby is ready to be weaned

MEAL times can be hard work when you've got a baby to feed.

Introducing your little one to solids can be a worry, with many parents already struggling to get kids to eat what's in front of them.

Around ten per cent of parents find this the most challenging part of meal times, with a further ten per cent being stressed that all their kids want to eat is dessert.

Weaning is the introduction of solid food and is usually done when a baby is over six-months old.

It can be daunting moving them over from blended meals to solids, but one expert has revealed her key tips for the transition.

Parenting coach and early years expert Sophie Pickles said you shouldn't stress yourself out when it comes to the next stage of baby weaning.

"Don't feel pressured to wean your baby in a certain way.

"Baby led weaning is very popular at the moment and can have great benefits for your baby, but traditional weaning with purées and finger foods is just as good.

"It's all about your personal preference, your lifestyle and your baby's individual requirements too," she said.

Unless you have been advised by a health care practitioner, then Sarah, who is working with Munchkin, said you shouldn't wean babies onto solids before they are at least six months old.

Before you start your journey, there are three key things to consider:

Can your baby sit up in a highchair with good head control? Does your little one show an interest in food and eating? Can your bundle of joy use their whole hand to hold or pick up objects?

If the answer to these three questions is yes and your baby is over six months, then it's time to wean.

Sarah added that one of the biggest concerns parents have when weaning is the fear their baby is going to choke on food.

"Remember that this is highly unlikely, as babies’ mouths are specifically designed to help prevent choking incidents.

"Accidents can happen though, and it may make you feel more comfortable if you take an infant first aid course, or even watch some short videos on what to do if your baby starts to choke," she said.

The majority of babies will move onto solids at six months, but Sarah said some might not start eating much until they are closer to ten months.

This, she explains, is because the first stages of the process are all about sensory exploration.

During this time your baby is focused on getting used to the taste, texture and smell of different foods.

"Expect 90 per cent of the food you serve to end up on the floor or squashed between sticky fingers, rather than in your baby's stomach - for at least the first little while," she said.

When you start the transition, Sarah said milk should still be your baby's main source of nutrition and calories.

It's important to not worry about dropping feeds or bottles when you start to wean and to follow your baby's lead.

"Always offer milk first and don't expect the feeding pattern to change for at least the first few months," she added.

Health chiefs previously warned kids weaned too soon face a higher risk of infections or slower weight gain.

Dr Zoe Williams, The Sun's GP columnist, said: “Weaning can be a very confusing time for parents.

“For most healthy babies, the easiest way to cut through the confusion is to wait until your baby is around six months old.

“This gives them time to develop properly so they can cope with solid foods.”

Dr Zoe will spearhead a campaign by the Office for Health Improvement and Disparities to keep new parents clued up about feeding their babies.

