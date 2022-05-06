ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyson Fury snubbed from Ring Magazine’s top 10 P4P fighters on planet after retiring as heavyweight champion

By Jake Lambourne
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago

TYSON FURY has been left out of the Ring Magazine's pound-for-pound rankings following his retirement from boxing.

The Gypsy King signed off his career with a brutal knockout victory over Dillian Whyte last month as he successfully defended his WBC heavyweight title.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bvLYM_0fVAxPoL00
Canelo Alvarez tops the Ring Magazine's top ten pound-for-pound fighters

Fury, 33, declared that he promised his wife Paris that he would hang up his gloves after the Wembley showdown.

He said: "I promised my wife Paris and I meant it. I had the trilogy with Deontay Wilder and she wanted me to retire then.

“But then I was offered this and I owed it to the fans and everyone at home in the UK.

“I have to be a man of my word so this might be the last fight. Thank you United Kingdom."

Despite confirming he has called time on his career, he has yet to officially inform the WBC that he plans to vacate the belt.

WBC chief Mauricio Sulaiman told the Daily Star he "plans to leave Fury to recover with his family in the coming weeks" before discussing his future with him in person.

The Ring Magazine still counts Fury as their top heavyweight and champion, though they have omitted him from their updated May P4P rankings.

Sitting top of their pile is Mexican legend Canelo Alvarez, who has held world titles in four weight classes.

The 31-year-old challenges unbeaten Russian Dmitry Bivol for the WBA light-heavyweight title this weekend.

Following Canelo in the rankings is Oleksandr Usyk, who is preparing to defend his WBA, WBO and IBF heavyweight belts against Anthony Joshua.

American ace Terence Crawford then sits in third spot, with Naoya Inoue and Errol Spence completing the top five.

Canelo's compatriot Juan Estrada sits in sixth, with Usyk's stablemate Vasyl Lomachenko in seventh.

Scottish star Josh Taylor is in eighth, despite his controversial win against Jack Catterall in February where El Gato was robbed of a decision.

Nicaraguan icon Roman Gonzalez is ninth, with Japan's four-weight world champ Kazuto Ioka completing the list.

