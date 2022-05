WEST CHESTER—When it comes to planting trees, the Greater West Chester Sunrise Rotary Club is second to none. A Johnny Appleseed of a club recently worked with ground maintenance personnel to plant 250 trees on 37 acres of Shaws Bridge Park, Chester County on April 25th. The occasion is in celebration of Earth Day. The variety of sycamore, yellow birch, river birch, and three spices of willow trees. Together, they comprise a good selection of native deciduous trees for a healthy young forest.

