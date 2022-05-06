ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EXCLUSIVE: 'It's helped me not to feel alone': Perrie Edwards reveals she's obsessed with parenting forum Mumsnet as she juggles tour life with baby son Axel, nine months

By Beth Neil For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Perrie Edwards has revealed she relies on internet forum Mumsnet as she adjusts to life as a mum to son Axel, nine months.

Speaking exclusively to MailOnline ahead of her band Little Mix's final tour date this weekend, Perrie, 28, admitted she turns to the parenting forum to help alleviate the loneliness of parenthood.

The girlbander welcomed her first child with footballer boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, also 28, in August, 2021, just days after her bandmate Leigh-Anne Pinnock gave birth to twins.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S3DFW_0fVAlKvk00
Advice: Perrie Edwards has revealed she relies on internet forum Mumsnet as she adjust to life as a mum with son Axel, nine months

Perrie revealed she has come to rely on Mumsnet in the early months of Axel's life, typing in questions and discussing any issues with other mums.

She told MailOnline: 'I love Mumsnet! Oh my god, I love it. It's so good. Every time I get worried about something I'll just type it into Mumsnet and find what all the different mums are saying about whatever it is.'

'It's helped me not to feel alone because it's like you've got loads of women there who are in the same boat and they all just get it. It's so nice. I love it.'

Little Mix are currently on the road with their sold-out Confetti tour before Perrie, Leigh-Anne and Jade Thirlwall take an indefinite break to focus on solo projects.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cGqbe_0fVAlKvk00
 New mum: Speaking exclusively to MailOnline ahead of her band Little Mix's final tour date this weekend, Perrie, 28, admitted she turns to the parenting forum to help alleviate the loneliness of parenthood

The final date next Saturday will be broadcast live from London's O2 Arena, beaming into homes around the world as well as screening in select cinemas and giving fans one last chance for the foreseeable future to watch the girls perform live together.

Perrie recently shared cute snaps of Axel enjoying his first ever Little Mix show, as he wore a cute miniature version of her band tracksuit.

The two of them donned the black hoody with a green neon montage dedicated to the Confetti tour.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jSp1O_0fVAlKvk00
Family: The girlbander welcomed her first child with footballer boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, also 28, in August, 2021 

Perrie hilariously captioned the post, she said: 'We were in matching Little Mix tracksuits but in true baby style he sh*t everywhere. But here we are, watching his first ever show.'

Since being put together on The X Factor in 2011, Little Mix have gone on to sell over 50 million records worldwide and rack up three billion YouTube views.

Fourth member Jesy Nelson quit the band in 2020 but last year they became the first girl band to win Best British Band at the BRITS.

All three are planning to release solo material and Jade and Leigh-Anne have already announced deals with RCA and Warner respectively.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MxEWH_0fVAlKvk00
Cheering on mum: Perrie recently hared cute snaps of Axel enjoying his first ever Little Mix show, as he wore a cute miniature version of her band tracksuit 

Yet before they launch their new careers, the top priority is to take some much-needed time off.

Perrie said: 'I have a wonderful month-long holiday booked. That might turn into two or three months because we all need a little moment to re-energise.'

Leigh-Anne added: 'That's the main thing, taking time to rejuvenate. We definitely all need a break.'

Tickets for the Little Mix global livestream event The Last Show (for now…) on May 14 from The O2, London are available now from https://dreamstage.live/show/little-mix

Tickets include access to on-demand replays for 48 hours

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dlykM_0fVAlKvk00
Three's company: Little Mix are currently on the road with their sold-out Confetti tour before Perrie, Leigh-Anne and Jade take an indefinite break to focus on solo projects

